Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Kalytera Therapeutics Inc    KLY   CA48349P1036

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC

(KLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Published Studies Provide Further Support For Kalytera's Program Evaluating CBD in GVHD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:30am EST

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTCQB: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that research reported in two peer-reviewed articles published in Blood provide further evidence supporting the activity of cannabidiol (“CBD”) in prevention and treatment of acute graft versus host disease (“GVHD”) and associated comorbidities. Blood is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Society of Hematology.

Acute GVHD is a life-threatening complication commonly occurring after bone marrow transplant procedures.

An article published this month in Blood reported the case of a 35 year old patient who developed a variant of skin GVHD that is considered to be particularly aggressive, difficult to control, and which carries a poor prognosis. This patient was treated with a cannabinoid solution comparable to a 300-mg. dose of Kalytera’s product. As reported in the article, there was a definite response within 3 months, allowing discontinuation of other treatments, and by 2-years post bone marrow transplant, the patient’s skin issues had resolved with only mild itching and flakiness. (A Case Report of the Benefit of Cannabidiol (Cannabidiol (CBD)-Predominant Medical Cannabis Preparation) in the Management of Refractory Skin Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD), Tsiporah B. Shore, MD, Jess B. Ryan, ANP, Michael B. Samuel, MD, November 13, 2019, Blood, Volume 134, Issue Supplement_1).

A second article published this month in Blood reported results of research with well-defined murine models of GVHD that examined the role of endocannabinoid signaling through the type 2 cannabinoid receptor (“CB2R”), which is expressed on all immune cells and natural ligands for this receptor. (Recipient Signaling through the Cannabinoid Type 2 Receptor Regulates IL-6 Independent Neuroinflammation during Graft Versus Host Disease, Alison Moe, PhD, Garrett Sauber, BS, Vivian Zhou, PhD, Anissa Lapitz, BS, Cecilia Hillard, PhD, William R. Drobyski, MD, November 13, 2019, Blood, Volume 134, Issue Supplement_1).

“Our laboratory findings, as well as the research reported in these peer-reviewed articles, point to the potentially important role of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD,” stated Robert Farrell, Kalytera’s President and CEO.

CBD is a non-psychotropic ingredient of cannabis that does not cause euphoria or cognitive effects. The formulation of CBD that Kalytera is evaluating for the prevention and treatment of acute GVHD is a proprietary formulation that is designed to improve product stability and absorption after oral dosing. 

Kalytera is the exclusive licensee of two issued U.S. patents covering the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD, and is also the exclusive licensee of pending patent applications in other jurisdictions for the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD, including a EU patent application. The European Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for the EU patent application, and the patent is expected to issue early next quarter. In addition to these patents and patent applications, the Company has also obtained four orphan drug designations for the treatment and prevention of GVHD in the U.S. and Europe. Such orphan drug designations will provide 7-years of market exclusivity in the U.S., and 10-years of market exclusivity in the E.U., upon regulatory approval of the Company’s CBD products for the prevention and/or treatment of acute GVHD.

The U.S. FDA has recommended that Kalytera apply for both Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations for our CBD products for prevention and treatment of acute GVHD, each of which could accelerate the approval process for these products.

Kalytera is continuing discussions with potential corporate partners for its GVHD program, as it begins planning and preparation for Phase 3 clinical testing of its CBD product in prevention of acute GVHD.

About Kalytera Therapeutics
Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering the development of CBD therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of CBD medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on GVHD.

Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavourable results. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Robert Farrell
President, CEO
(888) 861-2008
info@kalytera.co

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC
08:30aPublished Studies Provide Further Support For Kalytera's Program Evaluating C..
GL
10/30Kalytera Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement of Common Sh..
GL
10/21KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Private Placement of Common Shares an..
AQ
10/17Kalytera Terminates Plan to Acquire CBD Extraction Facility
GL
10/02Kalytera Announces Notice of Allowance of EU Patent for Prevention and Treatm..
GL
09/16Kalytera Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Common Sh..
GL
09/11Kalytera Announces Update to Private Placement
GL
09/09KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Interest Payment in Shares
AQ
09/09Kalytera Announces Interest Payment in Shares
GL
07/29KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting Votes
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 5,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 15,5 M
Chart KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Kalytera Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,30  CAD
Last Close Price 0,03  CAD
Spread / Highest target 900%
Spread / Average Target 900%
Spread / Lowest Target 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edward Farrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Peter Erickson Chairman
Victoria Diana Rudman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ronen Raviv Finance Director
Moshe Yeshurun Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC0.00%12
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.51%27 841
LONZA GROUP31.02%24 971
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.111.61%20 549
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 222
INCYTE CORPORATION39.80%19 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group