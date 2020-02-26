Log in
KAMADA LTD.

(KMDA)
Kamada Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

02/26/2020

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The annual report, including the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed via the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, as well as under the SEC Filings section on Kamada’s investor relations website at https://www.kamada.com/.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.  Requests should be directed to Kamada’s Investor Relations Department at IR@kamada.com

About Kamada 
Kamada Ltd. (“the Company”) is a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company focused on orphan indications, with an existing marketed product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived immune globulins. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA® (“GLASSIA”), the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other counties through local distributors. The Company’s second leading product is KamRab, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRab is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB® through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to Glassia and KEDRAB, the Company has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, the Company’s intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties.

CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev
Chief Financial Officer 
IR@kamada.com 

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-597-6989 
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com 

