Kamada Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 0 11/13/2019 | 07:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Total Revenues for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 were $33.1 Million and $95.1 Million, Respectively, Compared to $15.0 Million and $66.3 Million in the Respective Periods in 2018.



As a Reminder, Kamada’s Third Quarter 2018 Performance was Impacted by the Then Labor Strike in the Company’s Manufacturing Facility.

Gross Profit for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 was $12.9 Million and $37.6 Million, Respectively, Compared to $2.5 Million and $20.2 Million in the Respective Periods in 2018.

Net Income for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 was $5.8 Million and $16.9 Million, Respectively, Compared to Net Loss of $2.4 Million and Net Income of $4.6 Million in the Respective Periods in 2018.

Reiterating Full-Year 2019 Total Revenue Guidance of $125 Million to $130 Million and Intends to Provide 2020 Revenue Guidance Prior to the End of 2019. REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived protein therapeutics company, today announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019. “We are pleased with our continued strong performance in the third quarter and year-to-date 2019,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “For the third quarter of 2019, total revenues were $33.1 million, a 121% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018, which, as a reminder, was negatively impacted by our manufacturing facility labor strike. For the first nine months of 2019, total revenues were $95.1 million, representing a 44% increase over the first nine months of 2018. Based on our continued strong performance in the third quarter, and our positive outlook for the fourth quarter of the year, we expect to achieve our full-year 2019 total revenue guidance of $125 million to $130 million.” “Our overall gross profit was $12.9 million and $37.6 million during the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively,” continued Mr. London. “Gross margins in our Proprietary Products segment for both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019 were 47%, and our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019 was $7.2 million and $21.7 million, respectively. Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $66.8 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.2 million compared to the end of 2018.” “As recently announced, we extended our strategic supply agreement with Takeda for GLASSIA® and we will continue to produce the product for the U.S. market through 2021. Takeda intends to complete the technology transfer of the product and pending FDA approval, will commence its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market,” continued Mr. London. “Based on the extended agreement, we project that total revenues from sales of GLASSIA to Takeda in 2019-2021 will be in the range of $155 million to $180 million. While the transition of GLASSIA manufacturing to Takeda during 2021 will result in a significant reduction of Kamada’s revenues, based on current GLASSIA sales in the U.S. and forecasted future growth, we expect to receive a flow of future royalty payments from Takeda in the range of $10 million to $20 million per year from 2022 to 2040.” “We can also report important progress in our clinical development pipeline. During the third quarter, we submitted our amended Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our proprietary inhaled AAT for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). We expect an update from the agency on the status of this filing in the near future. We expect to begin dosing the first patient in the Phase 3 trial in Europe before the end of 2019, and pending IND approval, we will also begin recruiting patients for this study in the U.S.,” concluded Mr. London. Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenues were $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 121% increase from the $15.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. As a reminder, Kamada’s third quarter 2018 financial results were impacted by the then labor strike in the Company’s manufacturing facility

Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment in the third quarter of 2019 were $24.9 million, a 163% increase from the $9.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2018

Revenues from the Distribution segment were $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 49% increase from the $5.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018

Gross profit was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 411% increase from the $2.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin increased to 39% from 17% in the third quarter of 2018

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing, G&A, and Other expenses, totaled $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. As Kamada is in the process of initiating its Inhaled AAT Phase 3 clinical and the first patient in the trial is expected to be enrolled before the end of the year. The Company continues to expect that its annual R&D expenses will increase for full-year 2019 as compared to 2018

Net income was $5.8 million or $0.14 per share, in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the third quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to ($1.4) million in the third quarter of 2018

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenues were $95.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, a 44% increase from the $66.3 million recorded in the first nine months of 2018. As a reminder, Kamada’s financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, were impacted by the third quarter 2018 labor strike in the Company’s manufacturing facility

Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment for the first nine months of 2019 were $72.5 million, a 52% increase from the $47.6 million reported in the first nine months of 2018

Revenues from the Distribution segment were $22.6 million in the first nine months of 2019, a 21% increase from the $18.6 million recorded in the first nine months of 2018

Gross profit was $37.6 million in the first nine months of 2019, an 86% increase from the $20.2 million reported in the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin increased to 40% from 31% in the first nine months of 2018

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing and G&A, and Other expenses, totaled $20.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, as compared to $16.3 million in the first nine months of 2018

Net income was $16.9 million, or $0.42 per share, in the first nine months of 2019, as compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.11 per share, in the first nine months of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $21.6 million in the first nine months of 2019, as compared to $7.4 million in the first nine months of 2018

Cash provided by operating activities was $18.9 million in the first nine months of 2019, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.2 million in the first nine months of 2018 Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $66.8 million, as compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2018. Recent Corporate Highlights Extended strategic supply agreement with Takeda for GLASSIA supply through 2021

Submitted to the FDA an amended IND to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial of inhaled AAT for the treatment of AATD

Hosted a scientific meeting entitled, “New Insights Into Alpha-1 Deficiency,” focused on up-to-date data regarding the suggested benefits of augmentation therapy in AATD around the European Respiratory Congress

Announced that the results of the registration study for KEDRAB® [Rabies Immune Globulin (Human)] were published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, a peer-reviewed medical journal covering research into vaccines and immunotherapeutics in humans Conference Call

Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-0792 (from within the U.S.), 1 809 406 247 (from Israel), or 201-689-8263 (International) and entering the conference identification number: 13695272. The call will also be webcast live on the Internet on the Company’s website at www.kamada.com. About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is focused on plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications, and has a commercial product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived Immune globulins. AAT is a protein derived from human plasma with known and newly-discovered therapeutic roles given its immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, tissue-protective and antimicrobial properties. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kamada markets GLASSIA® in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other counties through local distributors. Kamada’s second leading product is KamRAB, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRAB is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB and through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to GLASSIA and KEDRAB, Kamada has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. Kamada has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency, and in addition, its intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD, prevention of lung transplant rejection and type-1 diabetes. Kamada also leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding re-affirmation of the 2019 revenue guidance, our positive outlook for the fourth quarter of the year, our projected total revenues from sales of GLASSIA to Takeda during the years 2019-2021 will be in the range of $155 million to $180 million, our expectation to receive a flow of future royalty payments from Takeda in the range of $10 million to $20 million per year from 2022 to 2040, our expectation to receive an update from the FDA on the status of our recently filed IND amendment application with respect to our Phase 3 clinical trial for Inhaled AAT, the timing of the start of dosing of first patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial for Inhaled AAT in Europe before the end of this year and in the U.S. following IND amendment approval and expectation of higher R&D expenses due to initiation of the Phase 3 clinical trial for Inhaled AAT. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, unexpected results of ongoing clinical studies, delays with the studies, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, including AAT, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions, corporate events associated with our partners, including Takeda, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev

Chief Financial Officer

IR@kamada.com Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, As of December 31, 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,449 $ 12,871 $ 18,093 Short-term investments 39,380 32,051 32,499 Trade receivables, net 23,999 14,826 27,674 Other accounts receivables 1,722 1,858 3,308 Inventories 34,031 28,934 29,316 Total Current Assets 126,581 90,540 110,890 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,297 24,406 25,004 Other long term assets 178 176 174 Deferred taxes 1,445 - 2,048 Total Non-Current Assets 29,920 24,581 27,226 Total Assets $ 156,501 $ 115,121 $ 138,116 Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans and leases $ 1,537 $ 585 $ 562 Trade payables 13,079 11,512 17,285 Other accounts payables 5,439 4,662 5,261 Deferred revenues 561 1,854 461 Total Current Liabilities 20,616 18,613 23,569 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans and leases 4,513 880 716 Deferred revenues 347 677 668 Employee benefit liabilities, net 884 1,035 787 Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,744 2,592 2,171 Shareholder's Equity Ordinary shares 10,420 10,406 10,409 Additional paid in capital 179,589 178,873 179,147 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges 18 (8 ) (57 ) Capital reserve from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 137 (5 ) 34 Capital reserve from share-based payments 9,898 9,246 9,353 Capital reserve from employee benefits 4 (337 ) 4 Accumulated deficit (66,435 ) (100,769 ) (83,024 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 130,141 93,916 112,376 Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $ 156,501 $ 115,121 $ 138,116

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 72,521 $ 47,646 $ 24,859 9,454 $ 90,784 Revenues from distribution 22,595 18,612 8,207 5,521 23,685 Total revenues 95,116 66,258 33,066 14,975 114,469 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 38,412 30,506 13,234 7,869 52,796 Cost of revenues from distribution 19,056 15,536 6,968 4,587 20,201 Total cost of revenues 57,468 46,042 20,202 12,456 72,997 Gross profit 37,648 20,216 12,864 2,519 41,472 Research and development expenses 9,730 7,174 3,477 2,323 9,747 Selling and marketing expenses 3,441 2,724 1,161 818 3,630 General and administrative expenses 6,851 6,132 2,230 1,902 8,525 Other expenses and (incomes) 327 311 299 - 311 Operating income ( loss) 17,299 3,875 5,697 (2,524 ) 19,259 Financial income 887 628 328 214 830 Financial expenses (217 ) (145 ) (68 ) (39 ) (172 ) Change in fair value of debt securities (3 ) (152 ) 55 (45 ) (178 ) Income (expense) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net (503 ) 334 25 3 602 Income ( loss) before taxes 17,463 4,540 6,037 (2,391 ) 20,341 Taxes on income 574 (11 ) 214 - (1,955 ) Net Income ( loss) 16,889 4,551 5,823 (2,391 ) 22,296 Other Comprehensive Income (loss) : Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Gain (loss) from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 132 (1 ) (66 ) 28 51 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 99 (88 ) 28 56 (176 ) Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges (20 ) 34 (18 ) 27 70 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Actuarial gain (loss) from defined benefit plans - - - - 340 Deferred taxes (33 ) - 16 - (9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 17,067 $ 4,496 $ 5,783 $ (2,280 ) $ 22,572 Income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.55 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.55

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 16,889 $ 4,551 $ 5,823 $ (2,391 ) $ 22,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation 3,379 2,814 1,128 874 3,703 Financial income, net (164 ) (665 ) (340 ) (133 ) (1,082 ) Cost of share-based payment 987 679 353 294 948 Taxes on income 574 (11 ) 214 - (1,955 ) Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment (2 ) 70 - - 55 Change in employee benefit liabilities, net 97 (109 ) 66 (18 ) (16 ) 4,871 2,778 1,421 1,017 1,653 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease in trade receivables, net 4,408 15,346 1,806 9,929 2,311 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 1,204 (179 ) 955 (16 ) (1,336 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (4,715 ) (7,864 ) 1,470 (1,561 ) (8,246 ) Decrease in deferred expenses 333 522 605 91 235 Decrease in trade payables (4,585 ) (6,394 ) (6,512 ) (4,786 ) (1,116 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables 379 (1,117 ) 432 (141 ) (658 ) Decrease in deferred revenues (221 ) (3,860 ) (95 ) (1,286 ) (5,256 ) (3,197 ) (3,546 ) (1,339 ) 2,230 (14,066 ) Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (182 ) (42 ) (58 ) (12 ) (54 ) Interest received 554 451 254 204 739 Taxes paid (25 ) (17 ) (9 ) (8 ) (22 ) 347 392 187 184 663 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,910 $ 4,175 $ 6,092 $ 1,040 $ 10,546

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds of investment in short term investments, net (6,160 ) $ (1,747 ) $ (1,032 ) $ 207 $ (2,322 ) Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (1,488 ) (2,033 ) (731 ) (534 ) (2,884 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9 15 - - 30 Net cash used in investing activities (7,639 ) (3,765 ) (1,763 ) (327 ) (5,176 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 12 6 3 3 9 Repayment of long-term loans and leases (1,147 ) (450 ) (386 ) (149 ) (596 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,135 ) (444 ) (383 ) (146 ) (587 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent (780 ) 224 (332 ) (52 ) 629 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,356 190 3,614 515 5,412 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 18,093 12,681 23,835 12,356 12,681 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,449 $ 12,871 27,449 $ 12,871 $ 18,093 Significant non-cash transactions Purchase of property and equipment through leases $ 4,984 $ - $ 436 $ - $ - Purchase of property and equipment $ 264 $ 215 $ 264 $ 215 $ 720

ADJUSTED EBITDA Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

In thousands Net income (loss) $ 16,889 $ 4,551 $ 5,823 $ (2,391 ) $ 22,296 Taxes on income 574 (11 ) 214 - (1,955 ) Financial income, net (164 ) (665 ) (340 ) (133 ) (1,082 ) Depreciation 3,379 2,814 1,128 874 3,703 Cost of share - based payments 987 679 353 294 948 $ 21,665 $ 7,368 $ 7,178 $ (1,356 ) $ 23,910 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

In thousands Net income (loss) $ 16,889 $ 4,551 $ 5,823 $ (2,391 ) $ 22,296 Cost of share - based payments 987 679 353 294 948 Adjusted net income $ 17,876 $ 5,230 $ 6,176 $ (2,097 ) $ 23,244

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on KAMADA LTD. 07:12a KAMADA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:00a Kamada Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2.. GL 11/07 Kamada to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Cal.. GL 10/29 Kamada and Kedrion Biopharma Announce Publication of Results from the Registr.. GL 09/24 Kamada to Present Corporate Overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Con.. GL 09/03 Kamada Announces Extension of GLASSIA® [Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)] .. GL 08/08 Kamada Reports Discussions with Takeda Regarding a Potential Extension of the.. GL 08/06 KAMADA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/06 Kamada Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2.. GL 07/31 KAMADA : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Cal.. AQ