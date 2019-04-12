Kaman : BAE Systems Honors Kineco Kaman with a Gold Tier Supplier Award

Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited (Kineco Kaman), a Joint
Venture between Goa based Kineco Limited (Kineco) and Kaman Aerospace
Group, Inc. (Kaman), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) of
Bloomfield, Connecticut USA today announced it won a Gold Tier Award for
exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in
2018 for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems Sector. Kineco Kaman was
honored at a ceremony held in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 2,
2019, and was selected from a pool of more than 750 suppliers that
worked with BAE Systems in 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005213/en/
Presentation of Award to Kineco Kaman at April 2nd Event (Photo: Business Wire)
Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Shekhar Sardessai, Founder promoter of
Kineco Group and Chairman & Managing Director of Kineco Kaman said, “We
are proud and delighted to be standing among the best in the world for
our performance on quality & delivery and being recognised as a gold
supplier by BAE systems - one of the worlds most esteemed Aerospace
majors. This award signifies the maturity that Kineco Kaman has come to
achieve in a short span of 6 years. The mutually shared vision of Kineco
& Kaman - the JV partners, has been the pillar of the venture’s success
and I am sure this will continue to make the JV journey ahead a
rewarding one for all its stakeholders.”
Mr. Rick Barnhart, Executive Vice President and President Kaman
Aerospace Group stated, “The recognition from BAE Systems as a gold
supplier demonstrates the high level capabilities and the quality of the
products we manufacture with our partners at Kineco Kaman. I am proud of
the work we have done with Kineco to make our joint venture a world
class composites facility and look forward to the continued success of
this operation.”
BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational
excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar
of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future
customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its
suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that
the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the
highest quality standards.
“Recognition of our top-tier suppliers underscores BAE Systems’
commitment to delivering the highest quality products on-time and
on-budget, in order to meet the demand of our customers,” said Jeremy
Tondreault, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic
Systems sector. “We are proud to partner with companies – including
Kineco Kaman – who are dedicated to delivering the products that protect
the warfighter on the battlefield and civilians who rely on the safety
of commercial transportation.”
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led
defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a
skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations
in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE
Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and
systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and
people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.
About Kineco Kaman
Kineco Kaman manufactures advanced composite parts and assemblies for
aerospace and defence customers at its state-of-the-art aerospace &
defense composites facility in Pilerne Industrial Estate, Goa, India.
The facility has achieved several global certifications such as AS9100
(Rev-D) NADCAP, ISO 14001 & OSHAS 18001 and ZED (Zero Defect – Zero
Effect) gold rating, besides several other customer specific
qualifications. Kineco Kaman exports its products to global aerospace
OEM’s, which include those in the US, Europe and Israel. Kineco Kaman is
also a major supplier of composite parts and assemblies to India’s
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter programme,
as well as the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) satellite &
launch vehicle programmes.
About Kineco Group
Kineco, a first generation enterprise founded by Mr. Shekhar Sardessai
in 1994, is one of India’s leading composites manufacturing companies
with a strong focus on the aerospace and defense sector. Besides
aerospace and defence, Kineco has a strong legacy of innovation,
development and commercialization of several composite products catering
to a wide range of industries such as railways, industrial, automotive,
marine & mass transportation. The group employees over 500 people across
three manufacturing locations in Goa India, including the Kineco Kaman
JV.
Helios Strategic Systems (I) Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary of Indo
National Limited, a publicly listed company) headquartered in Chennai,
is a majority shareholder in Kineco Limited. More information is
available at www.kinecogroup.com.
About Kaman Aerospace Group
Kaman Aerospace Group is a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE-KAMN).
The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft
bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures
for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing
aircraft; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the
U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; and support for
the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX
medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by
aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield,
Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace and industrial
distribution markets. More information is available at www.kaman.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005213/en/