Kaman : BAE Systems Honors Kineco Kaman with a Gold Tier Supplier Award

Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited (Kineco Kaman), a Joint Venture between Goa based Kineco Limited (Kineco) and Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. (Kaman), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) of Bloomfield, Connecticut USA today announced it won a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2018 for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems Sector. Kineco Kaman was honored at a ceremony held in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 2, 2019, and was selected from a pool of more than 750 suppliers that worked with BAE Systems in 2018.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Shekhar Sardessai, Founder promoter of Kineco Group and Chairman & Managing Director of Kineco Kaman said, “We are proud and delighted to be standing among the best in the world for our performance on quality & delivery and being recognised as a gold supplier by BAE systems - one of the worlds most esteemed Aerospace majors. This award signifies the maturity that Kineco Kaman has come to achieve in a short span of 6 years. The mutually shared vision of Kineco & Kaman - the JV partners, has been the pillar of the venture’s success and I am sure this will continue to make the JV journey ahead a rewarding one for all its stakeholders.”

Mr. Rick Barnhart, Executive Vice President and President Kaman Aerospace Group stated, “The recognition from BAE Systems as a gold supplier demonstrates the high level capabilities and the quality of the products we manufacture with our partners at Kineco Kaman. I am proud of the work we have done with Kineco to make our joint venture a world class composites facility and look forward to the continued success of this operation.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“Recognition of our top-tier suppliers underscores BAE Systems’ commitment to delivering the highest quality products on-time and on-budget, in order to meet the demand of our customers,” said Jeremy Tondreault, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We are proud to partner with companies – including Kineco Kaman – who are dedicated to delivering the products that protect the warfighter on the battlefield and civilians who rely on the safety of commercial transportation.”

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Kineco Kaman

Kineco Kaman manufactures advanced composite parts and assemblies for aerospace and defence customers at its state-of-the-art aerospace & defense composites facility in Pilerne Industrial Estate, Goa, India. The facility has achieved several global certifications such as AS9100 (Rev-D) NADCAP, ISO 14001 & OSHAS 18001 and ZED (Zero Defect – Zero Effect) gold rating, besides several other customer specific qualifications. Kineco Kaman exports its products to global aerospace OEM’s, which include those in the US, Europe and Israel. Kineco Kaman is also a major supplier of composite parts and assemblies to India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter programme, as well as the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) satellite & launch vehicle programmes.

About Kineco Group

Kineco, a first generation enterprise founded by Mr. Shekhar Sardessai in 1994, is one of India’s leading composites manufacturing companies with a strong focus on the aerospace and defense sector. Besides aerospace and defence, Kineco has a strong legacy of innovation, development and commercialization of several composite products catering to a wide range of industries such as railways, industrial, automotive, marine & mass transportation. The group employees over 500 people across three manufacturing locations in Goa India, including the Kineco Kaman JV.

Helios Strategic Systems (I) Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary of Indo National Limited, a publicly listed company) headquartered in Chennai, is a majority shareholder in Kineco Limited. More information is available at www.kinecogroup.com.

About Kaman Aerospace Group

Kaman Aerospace Group is a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE-KAMN). The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

