Kaman : Board of Directors Declares Dividend

06/10/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

The Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 23, 2020.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2020
