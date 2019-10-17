Kaman Corporation : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Monday, November 4, 2019, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (844) 473-0975 and from outside the U.S. at (562) 350-0826 using the Conference I.D.: 4530599 or via the Internet at www.kaman.com. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the Conference I.D.: 4530599.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. The Company produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005833/en/