KAMAN CORPORATION

Kaman Corporation : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

0
10/17/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Monday, November 4, 2019, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (844) 473-0975 and from outside the U.S. at (562) 350-0826 using the Conference I.D.: 4530599 or via the Internet at www.kaman.com. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the Conference I.D.: 4530599.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. The Company produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 73,7 M
Net income 2019 59,8 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 36,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 1 618 M
Technical analysis trends KAMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 63,00  $
Last Close Price 58,06  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal J. Keating Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Daniel Starr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul M. Villani Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Brian E. Barents Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMAN CORPORATION3.51%1 618
FANUC CORPORATION28.74%36 677
ATLAS COPCO44.75%36 435
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.95%34 911
INGERSOLL-RAND27.23%28 040
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.50%23 269
