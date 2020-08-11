Log in
Kaman : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Supplement

08/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Creating Tomorrow's

Today

Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplement

August 11, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes "forward looking statements" relating to the announced transactions and future operations of the Company, which can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "poise," "believe," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project", "seek," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or events. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid but involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to implement the anticipated business plans following closing and achieve anticipated benefits and savings; and future and estimated revenues, earnings, cash flow, charges, cost savings and expenditures. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Figures

Management believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures (i.e. financial measures that are not computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) identified by an asterisk (*) used in this presentation or in other disclosures provide important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The Company does not intend for the information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Other companies may define the measures differently. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures are presented herein.

2

Q2 2020 Overview

Financial

Performance

(from continuing operations)

  • Net Sales up 1.8%; Organic sales* down 8.5%
  • Gross margins in excess of 30% and SG&A controls improve profitability
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of 13.4%, a 370 bps increase over prior year period
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share* more than doubled to $0.36
  • Available cash on hand of $236 million

Key

Messages

  • High level of execution despite continued challenges from COVID-19
  • Delivering on cost savings initiatives with approximately $34 million in annualized savings; Identified opportunities to deliver $16 million in additional savings
  • Maintained discipline in application of our COVID-19 policies and procedures to protect employees and maintain operations
  • Strong balance sheet and significant capacity under our revolving credit facility
  • No debt maturities until 2024

3

Diversified Portfolio

Year-To-Date Sales up 12.9% to $385.2 million; Organic Sales* up 1.0%

Actual YTD Q2 2020

Commercial, Business & General Aviation

Sales By End Market

Sales 29% of Total

54% Defense

29% Commercial, Business & General Aviation

(formerly Commercial Aerospace)

9% Medical

8% Industrial and Other

Boeing & Airbus

43%

(Commercial Aviation)(direct and indirect)

All Other

57%

(Business & General Aviation)

OEM (1)

80%

Aftermarket (1)

20%

  1. % totals are an approximation based on the mid-point of our
    initial 2020 Sales Outlook which was withdrawn with the release of our First Quarter Results on May 11, 2020.

4

Meaningful Long Term Growth

Diverse End Market Exposure with Meaningful Long Term Growth

Platform /

Near Term

Long Term

End Markets

Expectations

Growth Drivers

Defense

Commercial, Business &

General Aviation

Medical

Industrials

+

-

  • / -
  • / -

Performance on pace with initial expectations for 2020; Increase in sales expected in second half of year

Headwinds from Commercial Aviation offset by growth in Business & General Aviation

COVID-19 resurgence in US resulting in continued deferral of elective procedures

Opportunity for growth in industrial market in second half of the year

  • Defense exposures provide stability and growth opportunities
  • Gaining market share on key defense programs, such as the F-18, the Joint Strike Fighter, the BLACKHAWK Helicopter
  • Breadth of content on a wide range of fixed wing and rotary
  • Continued investment in R&D through the downturn
  • Positioned to capture share from COVID-19 headwinds
  • Aging population
  • Increasing biopharma capital budgets
  • Strong technical advances and product development pipelines
  • Increasing number of robotics applications
  • Maintenance and replacement of industrial equipment

5

A Focus on Cost

Significant Cost Savings Achieved; Additional Actions Identified

Instituted Cost Savings

Actions:

  • Execution on G&A Transformation Initiative
  • Workforce reductions
  • Employee furloughs
  • Salary reductions across senior management
  • Reduced discretionary spending

Result: $22 Million of Savings in 2020; $34 Million Annualized Savings

Additional Actions

Actions:

  • Adjust production capacity to meet future demand
  • Completion of our G&A Transformation Initiatives

Result: $16 million of Annualized Savings

~$50 million of Annualized Savings

$6.0

$3.0

$21.0

$21.0

$3.0

$3.0

$3.0

$20.0

$10.0

$10.0

Instituted Actions

Additional Actions

Total Savings

G&A Transformation

Additional Actions

Workforce Actions

Discretionary Spending

6

Looking Ahead

Diverse Mix of

Strong Balance Sheet

Disciplined

Focus on

Products and End Markets

and Ample Liquidity

Operating Approach

Health and Safety

Expanded portfolio of high

Financial strength

Greater impact to our

Policies and procedures

positions us to manage

commercial aerospace

margin products with

to protect the health &

through the downturn

business; productivity and

diverse end

safety of employees and

and invest in R&D and

efficiency headwinds

market exposure

maintain operations

growth initiatives

across organization

~50% Defense

$236M of cash available

Adjusting production

Appropriate PPE

~30% Commercial,

on hand

needs to meet demand

Temperature checks

Business & General

Significant capacity

Reduced discretionary

Shift flexibility

Aviation

under our $800M credit

spending

Social distancing

~10% Medical

facility

Salary reductions across

Segregated workspaces

~10% Industrial and

No debt maturities until

our senior management

Remote work

Other

2024

Board reduced retainers

20%

7

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

8

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Organic Sales

Organic Sales is defined as "Net Sales" less sales derived from acquisitions completed during the preceding twelve months. We believe that this measure provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, which can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting Organic Sales enables a more direct comparison to other businesses and companies in similar industries. Management recognizes that the term "Organic Sales" may be interpreted differently by other companies and under different circumstances. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019, respectively. The following table illustrates the calculation of Organic Sales using the GAAP measure, "Net Sales".

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

July 3,

June 28,

July 3,

June 28,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Sales From Continuing Operations

$

177,890

$

174,712

$

385,212

$

341,146

Acquisition Sales

18,056

-

41,417

-

Organic Sales

$

159,834

$

174,412

$

343,795

$

341,146

$ Change

$

(14,878)

$

2,649

% Change

(8.5)%

0.8%

9

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, other expense (income), net, depreciation and amortization and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company's for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations differs from earnings from continuing operations, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, in that it excludes interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, non-service pension and post retirement benefit expense (income), and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. We have made numerous investments in our business, such as acquisitions and capital expenditures, including facility improvements, new machinery and equipment, improvements to our information technology infrastructure and ERP systems, which we have adjusted for in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect funds available for distributions, reinvestments or other discretionary uses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides an additional perspective on the operating results of the organization and its earnings capacity and helps improve the comparability of our results between periods because it provides a view of our operations that excludes items that management believes are not reflective of operating performance, such as items traditionally removed from net earnings in the calculation of EBITDA as well as Other expense (income), net and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not presented as an alternative measure of operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations using GAAP measures, "Earnings from Continuing Operations, net of tax".

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

July 3,

June 28,

July 3,

June 28,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Sales From Continuing Operations

$

177,890

$

174,712

$

385,212

$

341,146

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(100)

$

6,389

$

(507)

$

12,211

Interest Expense, net

5,808

5,236

9,055

10,537

Income Tax Expense

(1,258)

(487)

(1,701)

947

Non-service pension and Post-Retirement Expense

(4,062)

(100)

(8,125)

(199)

Other expense (income), net

(108)

(463)

110

(552)

Depreciation and Amortization

10,305

6,243

19,814

12,365

Other Adjustments

Restructuring and severance costs

4,484

206

6,279

472

Cost associated with corporate development activities

679

-

2,466

-

Bal Seal acquisition costs

(36)

-

8,447

-

Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting

6,882

-

13,762

-

Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income

1,323

-

2,489

-

Reversal of prior year accruals in current period

-

-

(1,475)

-

Gain on sales of U.K Tooling business

-

-

(493)

-

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

$

23,917

$

17,024

$

50,121

$

35,781

10

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.4%

9.7%

13.0%

10.5%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations are defined as GAAP "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations", less items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the business for the periods presented. These items are included in the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess its performance relative to its competitors. We believe that this information is useful for investors and financial institutions seeking to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations using "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations" from the "Consolidated Statements of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020.

For the three months ended July 3, 2020

Adjustments to

Tax Effect of

Adjustments to

Calculation of

Net Earnings,

Adjustments to

Net Earnings,

Adjusted Diluted

(in thousands, expect per share amounts)

Pre Tax

Net Earnings

Net of Tax

Earnings Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations

$(100)

$(0.00)

Adjustments

Restructuring and severance costs

$4,484

$1,143

$3,341

$0.12

Cost associated with corporate development activities

679

173

506

0.02

Bal Seal acquisition costs

(36)

(9)

(27)

0.00

Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting

6,882

1,755

5,127

0.18

Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income

1,323

337

986

0.04

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$9,833

$0.36

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

27,659

11

Disclaimer

Kaman Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:13:07 UTC
