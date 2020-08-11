Kaman : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Supplement 0 08/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Creating Tomorrow's Today Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplement August 11, 2020 Forward Looking Statements FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes "forward looking statements" relating to the announced transactions and future operations of the Company, which can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "poise," "believe," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project", "seek," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or events. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid but involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to implement the anticipated business plans following closing and achieve anticipated benefits and savings; and future and estimated revenues, earnings, cash flow, charges, cost savings and expenditures. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Non-GAAP Figures Management believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures (i.e. financial measures that are not computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) identified by an asterisk (*) used in this presentation or in other disclosures provide important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The Company does not intend for the information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Other companies may define the measures differently. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures are presented herein. 2 Q2 2020 Overview Financial Performance (from continuing operations) Net Sales up 1.8%; Organic sales* down 8.5%

Gross margins in excess of 30% and SG&A controls improve profitability

Adjusted EBITDA* of 13.4%, a 370 bps increase over prior year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* more than doubled to $0.36

Available cash on hand of $236 million Key Messages High level of execution despite continued challenges from COVID-19

COVID-19 Delivering on cost savings initiatives with approximately $34 million in annualized savings; Identified opportunities to deliver $16 million in additional savings

Maintained discipline in application of our COVID-19 policies and procedures to protect employees and maintain operations

COVID-19 policies and procedures to protect employees and maintain operations Strong balance sheet and significant capacity under our revolving credit facility

No debt maturities until 2024 3 Diversified Portfolio Year-To-Date Sales up 12.9% to $385.2 million; Organic Sales* up 1.0% Actual YTD Q2 2020 Commercial, Business & General Aviation Sales By End Market Sales 29% of Total 54% Defense 29% Commercial, Business & General Aviation (formerly Commercial Aerospace) 9% Medical 8% Industrial and Other Boeing & Airbus 43% (Commercial Aviation)(direct and indirect) All Other 57% (Business & General Aviation) OEM (1) 80% Aftermarket (1) 20% % totals are an approximation based on the mid-point of our

initial 2020 Sales Outlook which was withdrawn with the release of our First Quarter Results on May 11, 2020. 4 Meaningful Long Term Growth Diverse End Market Exposure with Meaningful Long Term Growth Platform / Near Term Long Term End Markets Expectations Growth Drivers Defense Commercial, Business & General Aviation Medical Industrials + - / -

/ - Performance on pace with initial expectations for 2020; Increase in sales expected in second half of year Headwinds from Commercial Aviation offset by growth in Business & General Aviation COVID-19 resurgence in US resulting in continued deferral of elective procedures Opportunity for growth in industrial market in second half of the year Defense exposures provide stability and growth opportunities

Gaining market share on key defense programs, such as the F-18, the Joint Strike Fighter, the BLACKHAWK Helicopter

F-18, the Joint Strike Fighter, the BLACKHAWK Helicopter Breadth of content on a wide range of fixed wing and rotary

Continued investment in R&D through the downturn

Positioned to capture share from COVID-19 headwinds

COVID-19 headwinds Aging population

Increasing biopharma capital budgets

Strong technical advances and product development pipelines

Increasing number of robotics applications

Maintenance and replacement of industrial equipment 5 A Focus on Cost Significant Cost Savings Achieved; Additional Actions Identified Instituted Cost Savings Actions: Execution on G&A Transformation Initiative

Workforce reductions

Employee furloughs

Salary reductions across senior management

Reduced discretionary spending Result: $22 Million of Savings in 2020; $34 Million Annualized Savings Additional Actions Actions: Adjust production capacity to meet future demand

Completion of our G&A Transformation Initiatives Result: $16 million of Annualized Savings ~$50 million of Annualized Savings $6.0 $3.0 $21.0 $21.0 $3.0 $3.0 $3.0 $20.0 $10.0 $10.0 Instituted Actions Additional Actions Total Savings G&A Transformation Additional Actions Workforce Actions Discretionary Spending 6 Looking Ahead Diverse Mix of Strong Balance Sheet Disciplined Focus on Products and End Markets and Ample Liquidity Operating Approach Health and Safety Expanded portfolio of high Financial strength Greater impact to our Policies and procedures positions us to manage commercial aerospace margin products with to protect the health & through the downturn business; productivity and diverse end safety of employees and and invest in R&D and efficiency headwinds market exposure maintain operations growth initiatives across organization  ~50% Defense  $236M of cash available  Adjusting production  Appropriate PPE  ~30% Commercial, on hand needs to meet demand  Temperature checks Business & General  Significant capacity  Reduced discretionary  Shift flexibility Aviation under our $800M credit spending  Social distancing  ~10% Medical facility  Salary reductions across  Segregated workspaces  ~10% Industrial and  No debt maturities until our senior management  Remote work Other 2024  Board reduced retainers 20% 7 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 8 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Organic Sales Organic Sales is defined as "Net Sales" less sales derived from acquisitions completed during the preceding twelve months. We believe that this measure provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, which can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting Organic Sales enables a more direct comparison to other businesses and companies in similar industries. Management recognizes that the term "Organic Sales" may be interpreted differently by other companies and under different circumstances. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019, respectively. The following table illustrates the calculation of Organic Sales using the GAAP measure, "Net Sales". For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales From Continuing Operations $ 177,890 $ 174,712 $ 385,212 $ 341,146 Acquisition Sales 18,056 - 41,417 - Organic Sales $ 159,834 $ 174,412 $ 343,795 $ 341,146 $ Change $ (14,878) $ 2,649 % Change (8.5)% 0.8% 9 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, other expense (income), net, depreciation and amortization and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company's for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations differs from earnings from continuing operations, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, in that it excludes interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, non-service pension and post retirement benefit expense (income), and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. We have made numerous investments in our business, such as acquisitions and capital expenditures, including facility improvements, new machinery and equipment, improvements to our information technology infrastructure and ERP systems, which we have adjusted for in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect funds available for distributions, reinvestments or other discretionary uses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides an additional perspective on the operating results of the organization and its earnings capacity and helps improve the comparability of our results between periods because it provides a view of our operations that excludes items that management believes are not reflective of operating performance, such as items traditionally removed from net earnings in the calculation of EBITDA as well as Other expense (income), net and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not presented as an alternative measure of operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations using GAAP measures, "Earnings from Continuing Operations, net of tax". For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales From Continuing Operations $ 177,890 $ 174,712 $ 385,212 $ 341,146 (Loss) earnings from continuing operations, net of tax $ (100) $ 6,389 $ (507) $ 12,211 Interest Expense, net 5,808 5,236 9,055 10,537 Income Tax Expense (1,258) (487) (1,701) 947 Non-service pension and Post-Retirement Expense (4,062) (100) (8,125) (199) Other expense (income), net (108) (463) 110 (552) Depreciation and Amortization 10,305 6,243 19,814 12,365 Other Adjustments Restructuring and severance costs 4,484 206 6,279 472 Cost associated with corporate development activities 679 - 2,466 - Bal Seal acquisition costs (36) - 8,447 - Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting 6,882 - 13,762 - Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income 1,323 - 2,489 - Reversal of prior year accruals in current period - - (1,475) - Gain on sales of U.K Tooling business - - (493) - Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations $ 23,917 $ 17,024 $ 50,121 $ 35,781 10 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4% 9.7% 13.0% 10.5% Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations are defined as GAAP "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations", less items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the business for the periods presented. These items are included in the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess its performance relative to its competitors. We believe that this information is useful for investors and financial institutions seeking to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations using "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations" from the "Consolidated Statements of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020. For the three months ended July 3, 2020 Adjustments to Tax Effect of Adjustments to Calculation of Net Earnings, Adjustments to Net Earnings, Adjusted Diluted (in thousands, expect per share amounts) Pre Tax Net Earnings Net of Tax Earnings Per Share Net loss from continuing operations $(100) $(0.00) Adjustments Restructuring and severance costs $4,484 $1,143 $3,341 $0.12 Cost associated with corporate development activities 679 173 506 0.02 Bal Seal acquisition costs (36) (9) (27) 0.00 Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting 6,882 1,755 5,127 0.18 Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income 1,323 337 986 0.04 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $9,833 $0.36 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 27,659 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kaman Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:13:07 UTC 0 Latest news on KAMAN CORPORATION 06:14a KAMAN : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Supplement PU 08/10 KAMAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/10 KAMAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results .. AQ 08/10 KAMAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements.. AQ 08/10 KAMAN : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results BU 08/10 KAMAN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure.. AQ 08/07 KAMAN : Composites Vermont Announces Multi-Year Contract With Major Engine OEM W.. BU 08/04 KAMAN : Board of Directors Declares Dividend BU 08/04 KAMAN : Recognized by Sikorsky as “Elite Supplier” BU 07/28 KAMAN : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings BU