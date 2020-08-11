Kaman : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Supplement
Creating Tomorrow's
Today
Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplement
August 11, 2020
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward looking statements" relating to the announced transactions and future operations of the Company, which can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "poise," "believe," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project", "seek," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or events. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid but involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to implement the anticipated business plans following closing and achieve anticipated benefits and savings; and future and estimated revenues, earnings, cash flow, charges, cost savings and expenditures. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Non-GAAP Figures
Management believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures (i.e. financial measures that are not computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) identified by an asterisk (*) used in this presentation or in other disclosures provide important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The Company does not intend for the information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Other companies may define the measures differently. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures are presented herein.
Q2 2020 Overview
Financial
Performance
(from continuing operations)
Net Sales up 1.8%; Organic sales* down 8.5%
Gross margins in excess of 30% and SG&A controls improve profitability
Adjusted EBITDA* of 13.4%, a 370 bps increase over prior year period
Adjusted diluted earnings per share* more than doubled to $0.36
Available cash on hand of $236 million
Key
Messages
High level of execution despite continued challenges from COVID-19
Delivering on cost savings initiatives with approximately $34 million in annualized savings; Identified opportunities to deliver $16 million in additional savings
Maintained discipline in application of our COVID-19 policies and procedures to protect employees and maintain operations
Strong balance sheet and significant capacity under our revolving credit facility
No debt maturities until 2024
Diversified Portfolio
Year-To-Date Sales up 12.9% to $385.2 million; Organic Sales* up 1.0%
Actual YTD Q2 2020
Commercial, Business & General Aviation
Sales By End Market
Sales 29% of Total
54% Defense
29% Commercial, Business & General Aviation
(formerly Commercial Aerospace)
9% Medical
8% Industrial and Other
Boeing & Airbus
43%
(Commercial Aviation)(direct and indirect)
All Other
57%
(Business & General Aviation)
OEM (1)
80%
Aftermarket (1)
20%
% totals are an approximation based on the mid-point of our
initial 2020 Sales Outlook which was withdrawn with the release of our First Quarter Results on May 11, 2020.
Meaningful Long Term Growth
Diverse End Market Exposure with Meaningful Long Term Growth
Platform /
Near Term
Long Term
End Markets
Expectations
Growth Drivers
Defense
Commercial, Business &
General Aviation
Medical
Industrials
+
-
/-
/-
Performance on pace with initial expectations for 2020; Increase in sales expected in second half of year
Headwinds from Commercial Aviation offset by growth in Business & General Aviation
COVID-19 resurgence in US resulting in continued deferral of elective procedures
Opportunity for growth in industrial market in second half of the year
Defense exposures provide stability and growth opportunities
Gaining market share on key defense programs, such as the F-18, the Joint Strike Fighter, the BLACKHAWK Helicopter
Breadth of content on a wide range of fixed wing and rotary
Continued investment in R&D through the downturn
Positioned to capture share from COVID-19 headwinds
Aging population
Increasing biopharma capital budgets
Strong technical advances and product development pipelines
Increasing number of robotics applications
Maintenance and replacement of industrial equipment
Result: $22 Million of Savings in 2020; $34 Million Annualized Savings
Additional Actions
Actions:
Adjust production capacity to meet future demand
Completion of our G&A Transformation Initiatives
Result: $16 million of Annualized Savings
~$50 million of Annualized Savings
$6.0
$3.0
$21.0
$21.0
$3.0
$3.0
$3.0
$20.0
$10.0
$10.0
Instituted Actions
Additional Actions
Total Savings
G&A Transformation
Additional Actions
Workforce Actions
Discretionary Spending
Looking Ahead
Diverse Mix of
Strong Balance Sheet
Disciplined
Focus on
Products and End Markets
and Ample Liquidity
Operating Approach
Health and Safety
Expanded portfolio of high
Financial strength
Greater impact to our
Policies and procedures
positions us to manage
commercial aerospace
margin products with
to protect the health &
through the downturn
business; productivity and
diverse end
safety of employees and
and invest in R&D and
efficiency headwinds
market exposure
maintain operations
growth initiatives
across organization
~50% Defense
$236M of cash available
Adjusting production
Appropriate PPE
~30% Commercial,
on hand
needs to meet demand
Temperature checks
Business & General
Significant capacity
Reduced discretionary
Shift flexibility
Aviation
under our $800M credit
spending
Social distancing
~10% Medical
facility
Salary reductions across
Segregated workspaces
~10% Industrial and
No debt maturities until
our senior management
Remote work
Other
2024
Board reduced retainers
20%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Organic Sales
Organic Sales is defined as "Net Sales" less sales derived from acquisitions completed during the preceding twelve months. We believe that this measure provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, which can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting Organic Sales enables a more direct comparison to other businesses and companies in similar industries. Management recognizes that the term "Organic Sales" may be interpreted differently by other companies and under different circumstances. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019, respectively. The following table illustrates the calculation of Organic Sales using the GAAP measure, "Net Sales".
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 28,
July 3,
June 28,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales From Continuing Operations
$
177,890
$
174,712
$
385,212
$
341,146
Acquisition Sales
18,056
-
41,417
-
Organic Sales
$
159,834
$
174,412
$
343,795
$
341,146
$ Change
$
(14,878)
$
2,649
% Change
(8.5)%
0.8%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, other expense (income), net, depreciation and amortization and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company's for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations differs from earnings from continuing operations, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, in that it excludes interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, non-service pension and post retirement benefit expense (income), and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. We have made numerous investments in our business, such as acquisitions and capital expenditures, including facility improvements, new machinery and equipment, improvements to our information technology infrastructure and ERP systems, which we have adjusted for in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect funds available for distributions, reinvestments or other discretionary uses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides an additional perspective on the operating results of the organization and its earnings capacity and helps improve the comparability of our results between periods because it provides a view of our operations that excludes items that management believes are not reflective of operating performance, such as items traditionally removed from net earnings in the calculation of EBITDA as well as Other expense (income), net and certain items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company for the period presented. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is not presented as an alternative measure of operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. No other adjustments were made during the three-month and six-month fiscal periods ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations using GAAP measures, "Earnings from Continuing Operations, net of tax".
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 28,
July 3,
June 28,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales From Continuing Operations
$
177,890
$
174,712
$
385,212
$
341,146
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations, net of tax
$
(100)
$
6,389
$
(507)
$
12,211
Interest Expense, net
5,808
5,236
9,055
10,537
Income Tax Expense
(1,258)
(487)
(1,701)
947
Non-service pension and Post-Retirement Expense
(4,062)
(100)
(8,125)
(199)
Other expense (income), net
(108)
(463)
110
(552)
Depreciation and Amortization
10,305
6,243
19,814
12,365
Other Adjustments
Restructuring and severance costs
4,484
206
6,279
472
Cost associated with corporate development activities
679
-
2,466
-
Bal Seal acquisition costs
(36)
-
8,447
-
Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting
6,882
-
13,762
-
Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income
1,323
-
2,489
-
Reversal of prior year accruals in current period
-
-
(1,475)
-
Gain on sales of U.K Tooling business
-
-
(493)
-
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
$
23,917
$
17,024
$
50,121
$
35,781
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.4%
9.7%
13.0%
10.5%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations are defined as GAAP "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations", less items that are not indicative of the operating performance of the business for the periods presented. These items are included in the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess its performance relative to its competitors. We believe that this information is useful for investors and financial institutions seeking to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The following table illustrates the calculation of Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations using "Earnings from Continuing Operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations" from the "Consolidated Statements of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020.
For the three months ended July 3, 2020
Adjustments to
Tax Effect of
Adjustments to
Calculation of
Net Earnings,
Adjustments to
Net Earnings,
Adjusted Diluted
(in thousands, expect per share amounts)
Pre Tax
Net Earnings
Net of Tax
Earnings Per Share
Net loss from continuing operations
$(100)
$(0.00)
Adjustments
Restructuring and severance costs
$4,484
$1,143
$3,341
$0.12
Cost associated with corporate development activities
679
173
506
0.02
Bal Seal acquisition costs
(36)
(9)
(27)
0.00
Expenses associated with Bal Seal purchase accounting
6,882
1,755
5,127
0.18
Transition service agreement cost, net of transition service agreement income
