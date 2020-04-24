Log in
KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

(KMAZ)
News 
News

KAMAZ Publicly Traded : Russia Facing Worst Economic Hardships in a Decade, Says Putin

04/24/2020 | 08:49am EDT

By Thomas Grove

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the economic hardships facing Russia are the worst in more than a decade and called for new measures to help support the country's vehicle-manufacturing sector.

Russia's automotive sector indirectly supports millions in the country, and Mr. Putin has publicly supported the industry previously. What kind of support automobile makers could get wasn't immediately clear, but Mr. Putin said they would potentially be eligible for support due to losses over the ruble devaluation and quarantine measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the first weeks of April, sales almost completely stopped among various producers," Mr. Putin said during a government meeting over the sector. Mr. Putin said the sector was important to keep running so that it could be an engine of economic growth once the Russian economy begins moving again.

One of Russia's biggest car makers Kamaz asked the government to help ease loans for the purchases of automobiles.

Russia has seen the speed of coronavirus infections slow in recent days, with 5,849 new cases on Friday, while 615 people have died of the illness.

Write to at Thomas Grove thomas.grove@wsj.com

