KAMUX OYJ (KAMUX)
Kamux Oyj: KAMUX OYJ – Managers' Transactions

09/07/2018 | 10:12am CEST

KAMUX CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 September 2018 11:00

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Callardo Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kalliokoski Juha

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Kamux Oyj

LEI: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56_20180906222801_2

Transaction date: 2018-09-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000206750

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 757 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,122 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(7): Volume: 425 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(10): Volume: 4,986 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(11): Volume: 946 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 4,054 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.6525 EUR

Transaction date: 2018-09-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000206750

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 272 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 771 Unit price: 6.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 476 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.52 EUR

(5): Volume: 7 Unit price: 6.58 EUR

(6): Volume: 272 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 659 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 2,538 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 189 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 5,206 Volume weighted average price: 6.56275 EUR

Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 43 car showrooms in Finland, 11 in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 180,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

Disclaimer

Kamux Oyj published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
