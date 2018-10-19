Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kamux Oyj    KAMUX   FI4000206750

KAMUX OYJ (KAMUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Kamux Oyj: Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:01am CEST

KAMUX CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   19 October 2018 09:00

 

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2019 as follows:

1 March 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018

10 May 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2019.

23 August 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its half-yearly report for January-June 2019.

8 November 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2019.

 

The Annual Report for 2018 including financial statements will be published on week 12/2019.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on Friday 12 April, 2019.

 

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.kamux.com

 

Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

 

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 43 car showrooms in Finland, twelve in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 180,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kamux Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAMUX OYJ
09:01aKAMUX OYJ : Kamux keeps expanding in Sweden: showroom no. 15 to be opened in Nor..
GL
08:01aKAMUX OYJ : Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in ..
GL
09/27KAMUX OYJ : Kamux announces opening of showroom no. 14 in Varberg in Sweden
AQ
09/26KAMUX OYJ : Kamux announces opening of showroom no. 14 in Varberg in Sweden
GL
09/24KAMUX OYJ : A further step in Kamux's expansion in Germany - showroom no. 4 to b..
GL
09/24KAMUX OYJ : A further step in Kamux's expansion in Germany - showroom no. 4 to b..
AQ
09/11KAMUX OYJ : Kamux strengthens its management team: ms. jennie stenbom appointed ..
GL
09/07KAMUX OYJ : Kamux expands further in Finland: a new showroom coming to Oulu
AQ
09/07KAMUX OYJ : KAMUX OYJ – Managers’ Transactions
PU
09/07KAMUX OYJ : KAMUX OYJ - Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 525 M
EBIT 2018 20,0 M
Net income 2018 14,3 M
Debt 2018 4,50 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 18,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart KAMUX OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kamux Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAMUX OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,03 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Antero Kalliokoski Chief Executive Officer
Matti Tapani Virtanen Chairman
Tapio Arimo Chief Financial Officer
David Eric Nuutinen Independent Director
Jokke Topias Paananen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAMUX OYJ-9.22%287
COPART, INC.16.28%11 640
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC13.42%7 634
CARVANA CO128.30%5 990
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC-6.95%2 036
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.63.11%493