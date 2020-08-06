Log in
Kanamic Network : Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit Program for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

August 6, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Representative: President & Representative

Director, Takuma Yamamoto

(Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)

Contact Point: General Manager, Administration

Department, Kenya Wakabayashi

TEL03-5798-3955

Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit

Program for the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2020

The Company has decided on the Shareholder Benefit Program for the fiscal year ending September 2020 as specified below.

For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the contents of the lottery-based shareholder benefit program have been changed from travel vouchers to JCB Gift Cards. This change was made in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.

（１） Benefit Program Details

Shareholders Eligible for Lottery（※１）

Benefit Details

Shareholders who are recorded in the

200,000 JPY worth of

JCB

Registry of Shareholders as of September

Gift Cards presented to 10

30th of each year and hold 100 or more

shareholders by lottery

shares

Shareholders who have held 100 or more

shares continuously for 1 year or longer

recorded in the company's year-end/

200,000 JPY worth of

JCB

interval Registry of Shareholders with the

Gift Cards presented

to 3

same shareholder number（※２）at least 3

shareholders by lottery

consecutive timesare selected from the

most recent year-end Registry of

Shareholders

※１ For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the program is applicable for shareholders who are recorded or listed in the Registry of Shareholders as of September 30, 2020 and hold 1 trading unit (100 shares) or more and is applicable for shareholders recorded or listed the Registry of Shareholders with the same shareholder number for all of the following reference dates: September 30, 2019, March 31, 2020, and

1

September 30, 2020.

※２ Please note that in cases where all shares are disposed, subsequently purchased shares will be assigned a different shareholder number.

（２）Application Method and Benefit Details

The Company will send one application ticket to each eligible shareholder during the first third of December of each year. The Company will select 10 individuals / 3 individuals by lottery from shareholders who return the application ticket within the application period, and the Company will award the selected shareholders with 200,000 JPY worth of JCB Gift Cards.

（３）Lottery Method and Lottery Result Notification Method

The lottery will be impartially conducted at a lottery event, which follows the Ordinary General Shareholders' meeting, and in the presence of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, the Company's shareholder registry administrator. The lottery results will be announced by posting successful shareholders' shareholder numbers on the company website.

（４）Award Period

We plan to send the JCB Gift Cards during the 2nd third of January each year.

2

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:05 UTC
