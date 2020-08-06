Kanamic Network : Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit Program for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

August 6, 2020
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.
Representative: President & Representative
Director, Takuma Yamamoto
(Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)
Contact Point: General Manager, Administration
Department, Kenya Wakabayashi
（TEL．03-5798-3955）
Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit
Program for the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2020
The Company has decided on the Shareholder Benefit Program for the fiscal year ending September 2020 as specified below.
For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the contents of the lottery-based shareholder benefit program have been changed from travel vouchers to JCB Gift Cards. This change was made in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.
（１） Benefit Program Details
|
Shareholders Eligible for Lottery（※１）
|
Benefit Details
|
|
|
|
|
① Shareholders who are recorded in the
|
200,000 JPY worth of
|
JCB
|
Registry of Shareholders as of September
|
Gift Cards presented to 10
|
30th of each year and hold 100 or more
|
shareholders by lottery
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
② Shareholders who have held 100 or more
|
|
|
shares continuously for 1 year or longer
|
|
|
（recorded in the company's year-end/
|
200,000 JPY worth of
|
JCB
|
interval Registry of Shareholders with the
|
Gift Cards presented
|
to 3
|
same shareholder number（※２）at least 3
|
shareholders by lottery
|
|
consecutive times）are selected from the
|
|
|
|
most recent year-end Registry of
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
※１ For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the program is applicable for shareholders who are recorded or listed in the Registry of Shareholders as of September 30, 2020 and hold 1 trading unit (100 shares) or more and ② is applicable for shareholders recorded or listed the Registry of Shareholders with the same shareholder number for all of the following reference dates: September 30, 2019, March 31, 2020, and
September 30, 2020.
※２ Please note that in cases where all shares are disposed, subsequently purchased shares will be assigned a different shareholder number.
（２）Application Method and Benefit Details
The Company will send one application ticket to each eligible shareholder during the first third of December of each year. The Company will select 10 individuals / 3 individuals by lottery from shareholders who return the application ticket within the application period, and the Company will award the selected shareholders with 200,000 JPY worth of JCB Gift Cards.
（３）Lottery Method and Lottery Result Notification Method
The lottery will be impartially conducted at a lottery event, which follows the Ordinary General Shareholders' meeting, and in the presence of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, the Company's shareholder registry administrator. The lottery results will be announced by posting successful shareholders' shareholder numbers on the company website.
（４）Award Period
We plan to send the JCB Gift Cards during the 2nd third of January each year.
