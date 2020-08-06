Kanamic Network : Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit Program for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

August 6, 2020

Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Representative: President & Representative

Director, Takuma Yamamoto

(Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)

Contact Point: General Manager, Administration

Department, Kenya Wakabayashi

（TEL．03-5798-3955）

Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit

Program for the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2020

The Company has decided on the Shareholder Benefit Program for the fiscal year ending September 2020 as specified below.

For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the contents of the lottery-based shareholder benefit program have been changed from travel vouchers to JCB Gift Cards. This change was made in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.

（１） Benefit Program Details

Shareholders Eligible for Lottery（※１） Benefit Details ① Shareholders who are recorded in the 200,000 JPY worth of JCB Registry of Shareholders as of September Gift Cards presented to 10 30th of each year and hold 100 or more shareholders by lottery shares ② Shareholders who have held 100 or more shares continuously for 1 year or longer （recorded in the company's year-end/ 200,000 JPY worth of JCB interval Registry of Shareholders with the Gift Cards presented to 3 same shareholder number（※２）at least 3 shareholders by lottery consecutive times）are selected from the most recent year-end Registry of Shareholders

※１ For the fiscal year ending September 2020, the program is applicable for shareholders who are recorded or listed in the Registry of Shareholders as of September 30, 2020 and hold 1 trading unit (100 shares) or more and ② is applicable for shareholders recorded or listed the Registry of Shareholders with the same shareholder number for all of the following reference dates: September 30, 2019, March 31, 2020, and

