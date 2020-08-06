Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kanamic Network Co.,LTD    3939   JP3215100003

KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD

(3939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020〔Japanese GAAP〕

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2020Japanese GAAP

August 6, 2020

Company Name:

Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock Code:

3939

URL: http://www.kanamic.net/

Representative:

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto

Contact:

Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi

TEL03-5798-3955

Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

August 7, 2020

-

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available

Quarterly financial results briefing: No

Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2020 (From October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results Cumulative

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the

previous corresponding period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Third Quarter ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2020

1,365

465

485

324

June 30, 2019

(Reference) Comprehensive income: Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 324 million yen,

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Basic profit per share

Basic diluted profit per

share

Third Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

6.75

June 30, 2019

NoteThe Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and therefore, the following are not presented: year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the previous corresponding period, figures for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019, and year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the previous corresponding period.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Third quarter ended

2,068

1,757

85.0

June 30, 2020

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2019

(Reference) Shareholder's equity:

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 1,757 Million Yen

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019:

NoteFigures as of September 30, 2019 are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fiscal Year End

Total

End

End

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

0.00

1.00

1.00

September 30, 2019

Fiscal Year ending

0.00

September 30, 2020

Fiscal Year ending

2.00

2.00

September 30, 2020

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None

1

3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)

% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Profit Per Share

owners of parent

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full Year

1,860

610

630

410

8.52

(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None

Year-on-year changes from the previous fiscal year are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

2

* Notes

（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in

scope of consolidation): None

New (Company name: )

, Exclusion (Company name: )

NoteAlthough not applicable to changes in specified subsidiaries, Kanamic (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd., which was established on December 23, 2018, has increased in significance and is therefore included in the scope of consolidation from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards

None

Changes in accounting policies other than

None

Changes in accounting estimates

None

Restatements

None

（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)

  • Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
  • Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
  • Average number of shares during the nine month period (quarter-to- date)

Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended

ended June 30,

48,132,000 Shares

September 30,

48,132,000 Shares

2020

2019

Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended

ended June 30,

1,206 Shares

September 30,

1,206 Shares

2020

2019

Third quarter

Third quarter

ended June 30,

48,130,794 Shares

ended June 30,

48,130,932 Shares

2020

2019

NoteThe Company implemented a 3 for 1 stock split on the Company's common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the fiscal year (including treasury shares), total number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal year, and average number of shares during the period were calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
    The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

3

1Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,506,673

Accounts receivable - trade

69,037

Work in process

3,011

Other

51,428

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-13,560

Total current assets

1,616,590

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

50,876

Intangible assets

Software

305,768

Other

76

Total intangible assets

305,845

Investments and other assets

Other

95,890

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-798

Total investments and other assets

95,092

Total non-current assets

451,813

Total assets

2,068,403

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,503

Income taxes payable

82,894

Provision for bonuses

40,336

Asset retirement obligations

16,000

Other

152,966

Total current liabilities

298,701

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

11,182

Other

825

Total non-current liabilities

12,008

Total liabilities

310,709

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

192,060

Capital surplus

132,060

Retained earnings

1,434,648

Treasury shares

-478

Total shareholders' equity

1,758,290

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-596

Total accumulated other comprehensive

-596

income

Total net assets

1,757,693

Total liabilities and net assets

2,068,403

4

（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

Net sales

1,365,599

Cost of sales

171,214

Gross profit

1,194,385

Selling, general and administrative expenses

728,557

Operating profit

465,828

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

Foreign exchange gains

475

Subsidy income

19,347

Miscellaneous income

128

Total non-operating income

19,966

Non-operating expenses

Miscellaneous loss

436

Total non-operating expenses

436

Ordinary profit

485,357

Profit before income taxes

485,357

Income taxes - current

165,991

Income taxes - deferred

-5,496

Total income taxes

160,495

Profit

324,862

Profit attributable to owners of parent

324,862

5

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

Profit

324,862

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-169

Total other comprehensive income

-169

Comprehensive income

324,693

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

324,693

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

6

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD
04:04aKANAMIC NETWORK : Announcement Regarding the Shareholder Benefit Program for the..
PU
04:04aKANAMIC NETWORK : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fi..
PU
07/31KANAMIC NETWORK : Launches QR-Powered App “Elderly Care Record Keeping Mad..
PU
07/30KANAMIC NETWORK : UV Disinfection Device Installation Case StudyUmenohana Co., L..
PU
2019KANAMIC NETWORK CO LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 710 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2019 339 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 144x
Yield 2019 0,08%
Capitalization 48 708 M 462 M 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 28,5x
Capi. / Sales 2020 25,8x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Kanamic Network Co.,LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 012,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuma Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Minoru Yamamoto Chairman
Yoko Yamamoto Vice Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Director & Vice President
Ryuta Ishikawa Director & Manager-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD27.94%462
ACCENTURE8.61%144 512
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.52%112 517
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.41%112 070
VMWARE, INC.-3.88%60 042
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.80%58 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group