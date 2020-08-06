Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020〔Japanese GAAP〕

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto
Contact:
Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi
（TEL）03-5798-3955
Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 7, 2020
-
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available
Quarterly financial results briefing: No
（Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen）
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2020 (From October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results （Cumulative）
（Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the
previous corresponding period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Third Quarter ended
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2020
1,365
－
465
－
485
－
324
－
June 30, 2019
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(Reference) Comprehensive income: Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 324 million yen,
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2019: －
Basic profit per share
Basic diluted profit per
share
Third Quarter ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
6.75
－
June 30, 2019
－
－
（Note）The Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and therefore, the following are not presented: year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the previous corresponding period, figures for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019, and year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the previous corresponding period.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
％
Third quarter ended
2,068
1,757
85.0
June 30, 2020
Fiscal year ended
－
－
－
September 30, 2019
(Reference) Shareholder's equity:
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 1,757 Million Yen
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019:
－
（Note）Figures as of September 30, 2019 are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fiscal Year End
Total
End
End
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
0.00
－
1.00
1.00
September 30, 2019
Fiscal Year ending
－
0.00
－
September 30, 2020
Fiscal Year ending
2.00
2.00
September 30, 2020
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None
－
3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)
（% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
Profit Per Share
owners of parent
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full Year
1,860
－
610
－
630
－
410
－
8.52
(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None
Year-on-year changes from the previous fiscal year are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.
* Notes
（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in
scope of consolidation): None
New － (Company name: )
, Exclusion －(Company name: )
（Note）Although not applicable to changes in specified subsidiaries, Kanamic (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd., which was established on December 23, 2018, has increased in significance and is therefore included in the scope of consolidation from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019.
（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
①
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards：
None
②
Changes in accounting policies other than ①：
None
③
Changes in accounting estimates：
None
④
Restatements：
None
（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
Average number of shares during the nine month period (quarter-to- date)
Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended
ended June 30,
48,132,000 Shares
September 30,
48,132,000 Shares
2020
2019
Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended
ended June 30,
1,206 Shares
September 30,
1,206 Shares
2020
2019
Third quarter
Third quarter
ended June 30,
48,130,794 Shares
ended June 30,
48,130,932 Shares
2020
2019
（Note）The Company implemented a 3 for 1 stock split on the Company's common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the fiscal year (including treasury shares), total number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal year, and average number of shares during the period were calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
1．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,506,673
Accounts receivable - trade
69,037
Work in process
3,011
Other
51,428
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-13,560
Total current assets
1,616,590
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
50,876
Intangible assets
Software
305,768
Other
76
Total intangible assets
305,845
Investments and other assets
Other
95,890
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-798
Total investments and other assets
95,092
Total non-current assets
451,813
Total assets
2,068,403
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
6,503
Income taxes payable
82,894
Provision for bonuses
40,336
Asset retirement obligations
16,000
Other
152,966
Total current liabilities
298,701
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
11,182
Other
825
Total non-current liabilities
12,008
Total liabilities
310,709
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
192,060
Capital surplus
132,060
Retained earnings
1,434,648
Treasury shares
-478
Total shareholders' equity
1,758,290
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-596
Total accumulated other comprehensive
-596
income
Total net assets
1,757,693
Total liabilities and net assets
2,068,403
（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income）
（Nine months ended
June 30, 2020）
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
June 30, 2020
Net sales
1,365,599
Cost of sales
171,214
Gross profit
1,194,385
Selling, general and administrative expenses
728,557
Operating profit
465,828
Non-operating income
Interest income
15
Foreign exchange gains
475
Subsidy income
19,347
Miscellaneous income
128
Total non-operating income
19,966
Non-operating expenses
Miscellaneous loss
436
Total non-operating expenses
436
Ordinary profit
485,357
Profit before income taxes
485,357
Income taxes - current
165,991
Income taxes - deferred
-5,496
Total income taxes
160,495
Profit
324,862
Profit attributable to owners of parent
324,862
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income）
