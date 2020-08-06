Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020〔Japanese GAAP〕 0 08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020〔Japanese GAAP〕 August 6, 2020 Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Code: 3939 URL: http://www.kanamic.net/ Representative: Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto Contact: Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi （TEL）03-5798-3955 Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: August 7, 2020 - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available Quarterly financial results briefing: No （Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen） 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2020 (From October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results （Cumulative） （Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the previous corresponding period） Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Third Quarter ended Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ June 30, 2020 1,365 － 465 － 485 － 324 － June 30, 2019 － － － － － － － － (Reference) Comprehensive income: Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 324 million yen, Third Quarter ended June 30, 2019: － Basic profit per share Basic diluted profit per share Third Quarter ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 6.75 － June 30, 2019 － － （Note）The Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and therefore, the following are not presented: year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the previous corresponding period, figures for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019, and year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the previous corresponding period. (2) Consolidated financial position Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Ratio Millions of Yen Millions of Yen ％ Third quarter ended 2,068 1,757 85.0 June 30, 2020 Fiscal year ended － － － September 30, 2019 (Reference) Shareholder's equity: Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 1,757 Million Yen Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019: － （Note）Figures as of September 30, 2019 are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends per share First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fiscal Year End Total End End End Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal Year ended － 0.00 － 1.00 1.00 September 30, 2019 Fiscal Year ending － 0.00 － September 30, 2020 Fiscal Year ending 2.00 2.00 September 30, 2020 (forecast) (Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None － 1 － 3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) （% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period） Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to Profit Per Share owners of parent Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Full Year 1,860 － 610 － 630 － 410 － 8.52 (Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None Year-on-year changes from the previous fiscal year are not presented because the Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. － 2 － * Notes （１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None New － (Company name: ) , Exclusion －(Company name: ) （Note）Although not applicable to changes in specified subsidiaries, Kanamic (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd., which was established on December 23, 2018, has increased in significance and is therefore included in the scope of consolidation from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. （２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None （３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements ① Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards： None ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① ： None ③ Changes in accounting estimates： None ④ Restatements： None （４）Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: Average number of shares during the nine month period (quarter-to- date) Third quarter Fiscal Year ended ended June 30, 48,132,000 Shares September 30, 48,132,000 Shares 2020 2019 Third quarter Fiscal Year ended ended June 30, 1,206 Shares September 30, 1,206 Shares 2020 2019 Third quarter Third quarter ended June 30, 48,130,794 Shares ended June 30, 48,130,932 Shares 2020 2019 （Note）The Company implemented a 3 for 1 stock split on the Company's common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the fiscal year (including treasury shares), total number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal year, and average number of shares during the period were calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.

Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.

The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. － 3 － 1．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes （１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,506,673 Accounts receivable - trade 69,037 Work in process 3,011 Other 51,428 Allowance for doubtful accounts -13,560 Total current assets 1,616,590 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 50,876 Intangible assets Software 305,768 Other 76 Total intangible assets 305,845 Investments and other assets Other 95,890 Allowance for doubtful accounts -798 Total investments and other assets 95,092 Total non-current assets 451,813 Total assets 2,068,403 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 6,503 Income taxes payable 82,894 Provision for bonuses 40,336 Asset retirement obligations 16,000 Other 152,966 Total current liabilities 298,701 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 11,182 Other 825 Total non-current liabilities 12,008 Total liabilities 310,709 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 192,060 Capital surplus 132,060 Retained earnings 1,434,648 Treasury shares -478 Total shareholders' equity 1,758,290 Accumulated other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment -596 Total accumulated other comprehensive -596 income Total net assets 1,757,693 Total liabilities and net assets 2,068,403 － 4 － （２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income （Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income） （Nine months ended June 30, 2020） (Thousands of yen) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 Net sales 1,365,599 Cost of sales 171,214 Gross profit 1,194,385 Selling, general and administrative expenses 728,557 Operating profit 465,828 Non-operating income Interest income 15 Foreign exchange gains 475 Subsidy income 19,347 Miscellaneous income 128 Total non-operating income 19,966 Non-operating expenses Miscellaneous loss 436 Total non-operating expenses 436 Ordinary profit 485,357 Profit before income taxes 485,357 Income taxes - current 165,991 Income taxes - deferred -5,496 Total income taxes 160,495 Profit 324,862 Profit attributable to owners of parent 324,862 － 5 － （Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income） （Nine months ended June 30, 2020） (Thousands of yen) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 Profit 324,862 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment -169 Total other comprehensive income -169 Comprehensive income 324,693 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners 324,693 of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- － controlling interests － 6 － Attachments Original document

