Kanamoto : Jun 07, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Six-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report
June 13, 2019
Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments
July 5, 2019
Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary
Yes
Explanatory Materials
Quarterly Earnings Briefings
Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
91,856
7.6
11,266
2.5
11,511
3.2
7,255
7.7
2019: Second quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
85,349
7.8
10,994
10.0
11,155
8.9
6,735
4.1
2018: Second quarter
(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, Second Quarter
7,560
(5.4%)
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018, Second Quarter
7,171
(1.7%)
Net Income per
Net Income per
Share on a Fully
Share
Diluted Basis
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
187.62
－
2019: Second quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
190.59
－
2018: Second quarter
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
268,923
118,594
41.8
2019: Second quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
241,374
102,031
39.6
2018
(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, Second Quarter
112,400
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018
95,680
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Full-year
quarter
quarter
quarter
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
－
20.00
－
40.00
60.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019
－
25.00
Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019
－
40.00
65.00
(Projected)
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?
No
3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2019
(November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Profit Attributable
Net Income per
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to Owners of
Share
Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
175,700
4.5
18,400
4.5
18,700
4.3
12,000
1.2
310.30
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter? No
4. Notes
Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with
a change in the scope of consolidation): No
Company newly included (Company name)
─
Company newly excluded (Company name)
─
Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
Changes other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Second Quarter:
38,742,241 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
36,092,241 shares
(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Second Quarter:
3,209 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
753,183 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Second Quarter:
38,672,755 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 Second Quarter:
35,339,047 shares
Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.
Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 7 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.
Procedure for obtaining the Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials and Quarterly Earnings Briefing The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Following the briefing, the Company will upload the briefing highlights and discussion (voice recording) on the Company's website as quickly as possible, together with the Quarterly Earnings Briefing materials used that day.
〇Attachments Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………
5
(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………
5
(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………….
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
During the first two quarters of Kanamoto's current consolidated fiscal year, Japan's economy maintained its gradual recovery trend as corporate operating results and the employment and income environment continued to improve. Nevertheless, conditions that warrant close attention persisted, including concerns over the effects trade friction between the U.S. and China and the UK's impending withdrawal from the European Union will have on the global economy.
In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, construction demand remained brisk, supported by public works spending, private sector capital outlays on maintenance and upgrades and labor-saving enhancements against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings, and redevelopment projects centered in the Tokyo metropolitan area. At the same time, however, conditions that should be monitored carefully, including a steep rise in construction costs and the supply-demand picture for skilled labor, lingered as well.
Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group worked together to lay a foundation for sustainable growth. This included efforts to expand the Group's domestic base of operations during this five-year period by establishing 29 new branches at Kanamoto itself and increasing the number of alliance group bases by 157 locations through M&A and business tie-ups, pursuing overseas business by developing offices in seven countries, and boosting equipment utilization ratios through optimum placement of rental equipment using the new systems introduced last year and through labor saving and efficiency improvements, all with the objective of creating lasting corporate value based on Kanamoto's three priority policies of "expansion of domestic base of operations", "overseas development" and "optimization of internal operational processes".
Consolidated net sales for the interim period were ¥91,856 million, up 7.6% compared with the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income increased 2.5% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥11,266 million, ordinary income increased 3.2% year-on-year to ¥11,511 million, and interim period profit attributable to owners of parent rose 7.7% year-on-year to ¥7,255 million.
Operating results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.
< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >
In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, reconstruction demand in the Tohoku Region exhibited a declining trend. In major metropolitan areas, however, large-scale projects such as infrastructure maintenance related to the Tokyo Olympics and redevelopment projects are being planned, while full-scale work on disaster recovery and restoration works in Hokkaido, Kyushu, and western Japan is underway as well, and construction equipment demand rental as a whole remained brisk.
Used construction equipment sales rose 17.9% from the corresponding period of the previous consolidated fiscal year, as Kanamoto methodically sold rental equipment it has operated for a certain number of years, in order to maintain an appropriate asset portfolio structure.
As a result of the above factors, net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses increased 7.6% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥82,602 million, and operating income edged up 1.9% year-on-year to ¥10,550 million.
< Other businesses >
In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, information and telecommunications-related sales and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 8.0% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥9,253 million, and operating income increased 13.7% year-on-year to ¥505 million.
