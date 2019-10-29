Kanamoto : Jun 07, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Six-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the first two quarters of Kanamoto's current consolidated fiscal year, Japan's economy maintained its gradual recovery trend as corporate operating results and the employment and income environment continued to improve. Nevertheless, conditions that warrant close attention persisted, including concerns over the effects trade friction between the U.S. and China and the UK's impending withdrawal from the European Union will have on the global economy.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, construction demand remained brisk, supported by public works spending, private sector capital outlays on maintenance and upgrades and labor-saving enhancements against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings, and redevelopment projects centered in the Tokyo metropolitan area. At the same time, however, conditions that should be monitored carefully, including a steep rise in construction costs and the supply-demand picture for skilled labor, lingered as well.

Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group worked together to lay a foundation for sustainable growth. This included efforts to expand the Group's domestic base of operations during this five-year period by establishing 29 new branches at Kanamoto itself and increasing the number of alliance group bases by 157 locations through M&A and business tie-ups, pursuing overseas business by developing offices in seven countries, and boosting equipment utilization ratios through optimum placement of rental equipment using the new systems introduced last year and through labor saving and efficiency improvements, all with the objective of creating lasting corporate value based on Kanamoto's three priority policies of "expansion of domestic base of operations", "overseas development" and "optimization of internal operational processes".

Consolidated net sales for the interim period were ¥91,856 million, up 7.6% compared with the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income increased 2.5% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥11,266 million, ordinary income increased 3.2% year-on-year to ¥11,511 million, and interim period profit attributable to owners of parent rose 7.7% year-on-year to ¥7,255 million.

Operating results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, reconstruction demand in the Tohoku Region exhibited a declining trend. In major metropolitan areas, however, large-scale projects such as infrastructure maintenance related to the Tokyo Olympics and redevelopment projects are being planned, while full-scale work on disaster recovery and restoration works in Hokkaido, Kyushu, and western Japan is underway as well, and construction equipment demand rental as a whole remained brisk.

Used construction equipment sales rose 17.9% from the corresponding period of the previous consolidated fiscal year, as Kanamoto methodically sold rental equipment it has operated for a certain number of years, in order to maintain an appropriate asset portfolio structure.

As a result of the above factors, net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses increased 7.6% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥82,602 million, and operating income edged up 1.9% year-on-year to ¥10,550 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, information and telecommunications-related sales and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 8.0% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥9,253 million, and operating income increased 13.7% year-on-year to ¥505 million.