Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.    9678   JP3215200001

KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.

(9678)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kanamoto : Mar 08, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending

October 31, 2019 [Japan GAAP]

March 8, 2019

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Hiroyuki Isono

Director & Corporate Officer, Division

Manager, Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Please send inquiries in English to takayama@kanamoto.co.jp

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report

March 14, 2019

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials

No

Quarterly Earnings Briefings

No

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 - January 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

44,126

4.4

3,913

−27.1

4,010

−27.7

2,482

−27.5

2019: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

42,264

8.5

5,370

19.6

5,543

14.3

3,422

9.4

2018: First quarter

(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, First Quarter

2,412

(−34.7%)

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018, First Quarter

3,697

(1.0%)

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share on a Fully

Share

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

64.30

2019: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

96.84

2018: First quarter

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

256,511

113,447

41.9

2019: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

241,374

102,031

39.6

2018

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter 107,578

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018

95,680

1

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Full-year

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018

20.00

40.00

60.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019

Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

25.00

40.00

65.00

(Projected)

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?

No

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2019

(November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Profit Attributable

Net Income per

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to Owners of

Share

Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim (Cumulative)

89,700

5.1

11,100

1.0

11,200

0.4

7,000

3.9

181.31

Full year

175,700

4.5

18,400

4.5

18,700

4.3

12,000

1.2

310.81

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter? No

2

4. Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with

a change in the scope of consolidation): No

Company newly included (Company name)

Company newly excluded (Company name)

  1. Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:

38,742,241 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:

36,092,241 shares

(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:

3,183 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:

753,183 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:

38,608,623 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 First Quarter:

35,339,036 shares

Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.

3

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………

5

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………

5

(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………

6

(3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results …………….

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………….

7

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………….

7

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

9

Income ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31, 2019 ……………………………………………….

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31, 2019 ………………………………………………. 10

(3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………... 11

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………………

11

(Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………….

11

(Changes to Material Subsidiaries during the Consolidated Period under Review) …………………………

11

(Supplemental Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………….

11

(Business Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………. 12

4

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the consolidated three-month period ended January 31, 2019, Japan's economy maintained a gradual recovery trend as the employment environment and other conditions continued to improve against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings. Nevertheless, a slowdown in the pace of sales and earnings could be sensed, particularly in industries that rely on overseas demand, because of concerns of a global economic slump triggered by the effect of prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China and China's slackening economic growth.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, domestic construction investment continued to expand steadily, with private sector capital investment rising and spending on public works projects based on the government's national resilience plan remained brisk. As shortages of construction material, equipment and manpower push the price of materials, labor costs and other construction expenditures sharply higher and put pressure on project profitability, however, the severity of the current business environment became starkly clear.

Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved ahead with the three priority policies described in that plan to expand its domestic base of operations, develop its overseas business and optimize its internal operational processes, and focused on laying the foundation for its next long-term plan and building its organization.

For the consolidated first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of ¥44,126 million, up 4.4% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income decreased 27.1% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥3,913 million, ordinary income declined 27.7% year-on-year to ¥4,010 million, and first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent fell 27.5% year-on-year to ¥2,482 million. This reflected the higher depreciation expense burden that resulted from an increase in capital expenditures to meet robust demand, among other factors.

Beginning from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company will include KG Flowtechno Co., Ltd. and KANAMOTO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD., which in the past were non-consolidated subsidiaries, within the scope of consolidation because their material importance has increased.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, construction equipment rental demand was supported by transportation infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics along with other works, including large-scale redevelopment works, and remained brisk as a whole, despite the emergence of some differences among regions in construction demand. Rental unit prices, however, remained low throughout Japan.

In addition, to strengthen its support organization for restoration and reconstruction activities following the multiple natural disasters that occurred in 2018 including the Northern Osaka Prefecture Earthquake, torrential rains in western Japan, and the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake, the Kanamoto Group worked to expand its response capabilities through steps such as redeployment of rental equipment to the stricken areas and expansion of its asset portfolio.

Used construction equipment sales, which helped boost net sales in the same period of the prior fiscal year as the Company sold large quantities of equipment, slid 69.5% year-on-year as the Company disposed of used equipment in line with its initial plan.

As a result of these factors, first quarter net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses rose 4.6% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥39,569 million, and operating income declined 30.0% year-on-year to ¥3,514 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, information and telecommunications-related division sales and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 2.4% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,556 million, and operating income climbed 18.0% year-on-year to ¥295 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
08:52pKANAMOTO : Sep 06, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report f..
PU
08:52pKANAMOTO : Jun 07, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Six-month Consolidated Financial Report fo..
PU
08:52pKANAMOTO : Mar 08, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Three-month Consolidated Financial Report ..
PU
06/04KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
04/24KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KANAMOTO : Dec 17, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Determination of the Numb..
PU
2018KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
2018KANAMOTO : Nov 20, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Determination of Issue Pr..
PU
2018KANAMOTO : Nov 12, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares, D..
PU
2018KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 179 B
EBIT 2019 18 229 M
Net income 2019 11 997 M
Finance 2019 3 977 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,19x
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 112 B
Technical analysis trends KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 093,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 885,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuo Kanamoto President & Representative Director
Kanchu Kanamoto Chairman
Hitoshi Narita Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Masakazu Hirata Director & Manager-Special Sales
Hiroyuki Isono Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.1.69%1 035
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC41.78%13 621
AIR LEASE CORPORATION48.13%4 998
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED18.83%2 667
AIRCASTLE LIMITED54.93%2 002
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS33.54%1 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group