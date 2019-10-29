Kanamoto : Mar 08, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

Please send inquiries in English to takayama@kanamoto.co.jp
Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report
March 14, 2019
Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments
-
Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials
No
Quarterly Earnings Briefings
No
(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 - January 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
44,126
4.4
3,913
−27.1
4,010
−27.7
2,482
−27.5
2019: First quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
42,264
8.5
5,370
19.6
5,543
14.3
3,422
9.4
2018: First quarter
(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, First Quarter
2,412
(−34.7%)
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018, First Quarter
3,697
(1.0%)
Net Income per
Net Income per
Share on a Fully
Share
Diluted Basis
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
64.30
－
2019: First quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
96.84
－
2018: First quarter
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
256,511
113,447
41.9
2019: First quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
241,374
102,031
39.6
2018
(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter 107,578
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018
95,680
－ 1 －
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Full-year
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018
－
20.00
－
40.00
60.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019
－
Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019
25.00
－
40.00
65.00
(Projected)
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?
No
3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2019
(November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Profit Attributable
Net Income per
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to Owners of
Share
Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim (Cumulative)
89,700
5.1
11,100
1.0
11,200
0.4
7,000
3.9
181.31
Full year
175,700
4.5
18,400
4.5
18,700
4.3
12,000
1.2
310.81
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter? No
－ 2 －
4. Notes
Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with
a change in the scope of consolidation): No
Company newly included (Company name)
─
Company newly excluded (Company name)
─
Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
Changes other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:
38,742,241 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
36,092,241 shares
(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:
3,183 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
753,183 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 First Quarter:
38,608,623 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 First Quarter:
35,339,036 shares
Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.
Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.
－ 3 －
〇Attachments Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………
5
(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………
5
(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
During the consolidated three-month period ended January 31, 2019, Japan's economy maintained a gradual recovery trend as the employment environment and other conditions continued to improve against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings. Nevertheless, a slowdown in the pace of sales and earnings could be sensed, particularly in industries that rely on overseas demand, because of concerns of a global economic slump triggered by the effect of prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China and China's slackening economic growth.
In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, domestic construction investment continued to expand steadily, with private sector capital investment rising and spending on public works projects based on the government's national resilience plan remained brisk. As shortages of construction material, equipment and manpower push the price of materials, labor costs and other construction expenditures sharply higher and put pressure on project profitability, however, the severity of the current business environment became starkly clear.
Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved ahead with the three priority policies described in that plan to expand its domestic base of operations, develop its overseas business and optimize its internal operational processes, and focused on laying the foundation for its next long-term plan and building its organization.
For the consolidated first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of ¥44,126 million, up 4.4% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income decreased 27.1% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥3,913 million, ordinary income declined 27.7% year-on-year to ¥4,010 million, and first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent fell 27.5% year-on-year to ¥2,482 million. This reflected the higher depreciation expense burden that resulted from an increase in capital expenditures to meet robust demand, among other factors.
Beginning from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company will include KG Flowtechno Co., Ltd. and KANAMOTO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD., which in the past were non-consolidated subsidiaries, within the scope of consolidation because their material importance has increased.
Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.
< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >
In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, construction equipment rental demand was supported by transportation infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics along with other works, including large-scale redevelopment works, and remained brisk as a whole, despite the emergence of some differences among regions in construction demand. Rental unit prices, however, remained low throughout Japan.
In addition, to strengthen its support organization for restoration and reconstruction activities following the multiple natural disasters that occurred in 2018 including the Northern Osaka Prefecture Earthquake, torrential rains in western Japan, and the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake, the Kanamoto Group worked to expand its response capabilities through steps such as redeployment of rental equipment to the stricken areas and expansion of its asset portfolio.
Used construction equipment sales, which helped boost net sales in the same period of the prior fiscal year as the Company sold large quantities of equipment, slid 69.5% year-on-year as the Company disposed of used equipment in line with its initial plan.
As a result of these factors, first quarter net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses rose 4.6% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥39,569 million, and operating income declined 30.0% year-on-year to ¥3,514 million.
< Other businesses >
In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, information and telecommunications-related division sales and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 2.4% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,556 million, and operating income climbed 18.0% year-on-year to ¥295 million.
－ 5 －
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:51:01 UTC