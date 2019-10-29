Kanamoto : Mar 08, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the consolidated three-month period ended January 31, 2019, Japan's economy maintained a gradual recovery trend as the employment environment and other conditions continued to improve against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings. Nevertheless, a slowdown in the pace of sales and earnings could be sensed, particularly in industries that rely on overseas demand, because of concerns of a global economic slump triggered by the effect of prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China and China's slackening economic growth.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, domestic construction investment continued to expand steadily, with private sector capital investment rising and spending on public works projects based on the government's national resilience plan remained brisk. As shortages of construction material, equipment and manpower push the price of materials, labor costs and other construction expenditures sharply higher and put pressure on project profitability, however, the severity of the current business environment became starkly clear.

Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved ahead with the three priority policies described in that plan to expand its domestic base of operations, develop its overseas business and optimize its internal operational processes, and focused on laying the foundation for its next long-term plan and building its organization.

For the consolidated first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of ¥44,126 million, up 4.4% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income decreased 27.1% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥3,913 million, ordinary income declined 27.7% year-on-year to ¥4,010 million, and first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent fell 27.5% year-on-year to ¥2,482 million. This reflected the higher depreciation expense burden that resulted from an increase in capital expenditures to meet robust demand, among other factors.

Beginning from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company will include KG Flowtechno Co., Ltd. and KANAMOTO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD., which in the past were non-consolidated subsidiaries, within the scope of consolidation because their material importance has increased.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, construction equipment rental demand was supported by transportation infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics along with other works, including large-scale redevelopment works, and remained brisk as a whole, despite the emergence of some differences among regions in construction demand. Rental unit prices, however, remained low throughout Japan.

In addition, to strengthen its support organization for restoration and reconstruction activities following the multiple natural disasters that occurred in 2018 including the Northern Osaka Prefecture Earthquake, torrential rains in western Japan, and the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake, the Kanamoto Group worked to expand its response capabilities through steps such as redeployment of rental equipment to the stricken areas and expansion of its asset portfolio.

Used construction equipment sales, which helped boost net sales in the same period of the prior fiscal year as the Company sold large quantities of equipment, slid 69.5% year-on-year as the Company disposed of used equipment in line with its initial plan.

As a result of these factors, first quarter net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses rose 4.6% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥39,569 million, and operating income declined 30.0% year-on-year to ¥3,514 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, information and telecommunications-related division sales and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 2.4% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,556 million, and operating income climbed 18.0% year-on-year to ¥295 million.