Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.    9678   JP3215200001

KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.

(9678)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kanamoto : Sep 06, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending

October 31, 2019 [Japan GAAP]

September 6, 2019

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Hiroyuki Isono

Director and Corporate Officer, Division

Manager, Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report

September 12, 2019

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials

No

Quarterly Earnings Briefings

No

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Nine-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 - July 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

133,823

7.0

13,229

−1.4

13,580

−0.6

8,550

3.6

2019: Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

125,075

7.0

13,415

10.9

13,659

9.7

8,255

5.2

2018: Third quarter

(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, Third Quarter

8,671

(−0.3%)

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018, Third Quarter

8,699

(1.9%)

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share on a Fully

Share

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

220.97

2019: Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

233.60

2018: Third quarter

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

258,232

118,680

43.6

2019: Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

241,374

102,031

39.6

2018

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter 112,561

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018

95,680

1

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Full-year

quarter

quarter

quarter

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

20.00

40.00

60.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019

25.00

Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

40.00

65.00

(Projected)

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?

No

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2019

(November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit Attributable to

Net Income per

Owners of Parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Full year

175,700

4.5

18,400

4.5

18,700

4.3

12,000

1.2

310.12

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter? No

2

4. Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with

a change in the scope of consolidation): No

Company newly included (Company name)

Company newly excluded (Company name)

  1. Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:

38,742,241 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:

36,092,241 shares

(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:

3,259 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:

753,183 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:

38,695,084 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 Third Quarter:

35,339,051 shares

Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.

3

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………

5

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………

5

(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………

6

(3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results …………….

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………….

7

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………….

7

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

9

Income ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Nine-month Period ended July 31 …………………………………………………………….

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Nine-month Period ended July 31 ……………………………………………….……………. 10

(3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………... 11

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………………

11

(Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………….

11

(Changes to Material Subsidiaries during the Consolidated Period under Review) …………………………

11

(Supplemental Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………….

11

(Business Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………. 12

4

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the first nine months of Kanamoto's current consolidated fiscal year, Japan's economy maintained its gradual recovery trend as corporate operating results and the employment and income environments continued to improve. Nevertheless, the future direction of the economy remains difficult to discern because of several factors, including trade friction between the U.S. and China, the UK's impending withdrawal from the EU and geopolitical risks.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, brisk spending on public works projects and a gradual increase in private sector construction demand can be seen, yet on the other hand conditions that demand close attention persist, including a chronic shortage of skilled construction workers and stubbornly high prices for materials and equipment.

Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved forward aggressively with its regional strategy and capital investment, with the objectives of creating lasting corporate value and ensuring efficient earnings opportunities for the entire group, based on Kanamoto's three priority policies of "expansion of domestic base of operations", "overseas development" and "optimization of internal operational processes".

Turning to the operating results of the Kanamoto Group for the consolidated nine-month period, net sales were ¥133,823 million, up 7.0% compared with the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income slipped 1.4% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,229 million, reflecting higher costs in conjunction with the Group's current business development measures, ordinary income edged lower by 0.6% year-on-year to ¥13,580 million, and third quarter year-to-date profit attributable to owners of parent rose 3.6% year-on-year to ¥8,550 million.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, numerous large-scale projects such as infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics, as well as redevelopment projects, are proceeding in major metropolitan areas, and with full-scale disaster recovery and restoration works underway as well in Hokkaido, Kyushu, and western Japan, conditions for construction equipment rental demand remained robust.

In addition, used construction equipment sales increased 11.3% from the corresponding period of the prior consolidated fiscal year, as Kanamoto sold equipment sales based on its initial plan in order to maintain an appropriate asset portfolio.

As a result of the above factors, net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses increased 7.1% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥119,965 million, and operating income decreased 2.3% year-on-year to ¥12,230 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, sales in the information and telecommunications-related division and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 6.5% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,857 million, and operating income climbed 12.1% year-on-year to ¥682 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
08:52pKANAMOTO : Sep 06, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report f..
PU
08:52pKANAMOTO : Jun 07, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Six-month Consolidated Financial Report fo..
PU
08:52pKANAMOTO : Mar 08, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Three-month Consolidated Financial Report ..
PU
06/04KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
04/24KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KANAMOTO : Dec 17, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Determination of the Numb..
PU
2018KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
2018KANAMOTO : Nov 20, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Determination of Issue Pr..
PU
2018KANAMOTO : Nov 12, 2018Press Release Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares, D..
PU
2018KANAMOTO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 179 B
EBIT 2019 18 229 M
Net income 2019 11 997 M
Finance 2019 3 977 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,19x
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 112 B
Technical analysis trends KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 093,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 885,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuo Kanamoto President & Representative Director
Kanchu Kanamoto Chairman
Hitoshi Narita Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Masakazu Hirata Director & Manager-Special Sales
Hiroyuki Isono Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.1.69%1 035
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC41.78%13 621
AIR LEASE CORPORATION48.13%4 998
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED18.83%2 667
AIRCASTLE LIMITED54.93%2 002
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS33.54%1 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group