Kanamoto : Sep 06, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the first nine months of Kanamoto's current consolidated fiscal year, Japan's economy maintained its gradual recovery trend as corporate operating results and the employment and income environments continued to improve. Nevertheless, the future direction of the economy remains difficult to discern because of several factors, including trade friction between the U.S. and China, the UK's impending withdrawal from the EU and geopolitical risks.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, brisk spending on public works projects and a gradual increase in private sector construction demand can be seen, yet on the other hand conditions that demand close attention persist, including a chronic shortage of skilled construction workers and stubbornly high prices for materials and equipment.

Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved forward aggressively with its regional strategy and capital investment, with the objectives of creating lasting corporate value and ensuring efficient earnings opportunities for the entire group, based on Kanamoto's three priority policies of "expansion of domestic base of operations", "overseas development" and "optimization of internal operational processes".

Turning to the operating results of the Kanamoto Group for the consolidated nine-month period, net sales were ¥133,823 million, up 7.0% compared with the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income slipped 1.4% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,229 million, reflecting higher costs in conjunction with the Group's current business development measures, ordinary income edged lower by 0.6% year-on-year to ¥13,580 million, and third quarter year-to-date profit attributable to owners of parent rose 3.6% year-on-year to ¥8,550 million.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, numerous large-scale projects such as infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics, as well as redevelopment projects, are proceeding in major metropolitan areas, and with full-scale disaster recovery and restoration works underway as well in Hokkaido, Kyushu, and western Japan, conditions for construction equipment rental demand remained robust.

In addition, used construction equipment sales increased 11.3% from the corresponding period of the prior consolidated fiscal year, as Kanamoto sold equipment sales based on its initial plan in order to maintain an appropriate asset portfolio.

As a result of the above factors, net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses increased 7.1% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥119,965 million, and operating income decreased 2.3% year-on-year to ¥12,230 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, sales in the information and telecommunications-related division and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 6.5% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,857 million, and operating income climbed 12.1% year-on-year to ¥682 million.