Kanamoto : Sep 06, 2019FINANCIAL DATA Nine-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Nine-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 - July 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
133,823
7.0
13,229
−1.4
13,580
−0.6
8,550
3.6
2019: Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
125,075
7.0
13,415
10.9
13,659
9.7
8,255
5.2
2018: Third quarter
(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019, Third Quarter
8,671
(−0.3%)
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018, Third Quarter
8,699
(1.9%)
Net Income per
Net Income per
Share on a Fully
Share
Diluted Basis
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
220.97
－
2019: Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
233.60
－
2018: Third quarter
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year ending October 31,
258,232
118,680
43.6
2019: Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended October 31,
241,374
102,031
39.6
2018
(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)
Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter 112,561
Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2018
95,680
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Full-year
quarter
quarter
quarter
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
－
20.00
－
40.00
60.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019
－
25.00
－
Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2019
40.00
65.00
(Projected)
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?
No
3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2019
(November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit Attributable to
Net Income per
Owners of Parent
Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Full year
175,700
4.5
18,400
4.5
18,700
4.3
12,000
1.2
310.12
(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter? No
4. Notes
Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with
a change in the scope of consolidation): No
Company newly included (Company name)
─
Company newly excluded (Company name)
─
Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
Changes other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:
38,742,241 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
36,092,241 shares
(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:
3,259 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018:
753,183 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 Third Quarter:
38,695,084 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 Third Quarter:
35,339,051 shares
Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.
Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
During the first nine months of Kanamoto's current consolidated fiscal year, Japan's economy maintained its gradual recovery trend as corporate operating results and the employment and income environments continued to improve. Nevertheless, the future direction of the economy remains difficult to discern because of several factors, including trade friction between the U.S. and China, the UK's impending withdrawal from the EU and geopolitical risks.
In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, brisk spending on public works projects and a gradual increase in private sector construction demand can be seen, yet on the other hand conditions that demand close attention persist, including a chronic shortage of skilled construction workers and stubbornly high prices for materials and equipment.
Given such circumstances, as it began the final fiscal year of its "BULL55" long-term vision (fiscal 2015 - fiscal 2019) the Kanamoto Group moved forward aggressively with its regional strategy and capital investment, with the objectives of creating lasting corporate value and ensuring efficient earnings opportunities for the entire group, based on Kanamoto's three priority policies of "expansion of domestic base of operations", "overseas development" and "optimization of internal operational processes".
Turning to the operating results of the Kanamoto Group for the consolidated nine-month period, net sales were ¥133,823 million, up 7.0% compared with the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income slipped 1.4% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,229 million, reflecting higher costs in conjunction with the Group's current business development measures, ordinary income edged lower by 0.6% year-on-year to ¥13,580 million, and third quarter year-to-date profit attributable to owners of parent rose 3.6% year-on-year to ¥8,550 million.
Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.
< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >
In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, numerous large-scale projects such as infrastructure construction related to the Tokyo Olympics, as well as redevelopment projects, are proceeding in major metropolitan areas, and with full-scale disaster recovery and restoration works underway as well in Hokkaido, Kyushu, and western Japan, conditions for construction equipment rental demand remained robust.
In addition, used construction equipment sales increased 11.3% from the corresponding period of the prior consolidated fiscal year, as Kanamoto sold equipment sales based on its initial plan in order to maintain an appropriate asset portfolio.
As a result of the above factors, net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses increased 7.1% from the same period of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥119,965 million, and operating income decreased 2.3% year-on-year to ¥12,230 million.
< Other businesses >
In the Company's other businesses, steel products-related sales, sales in the information and telecommunications-related division and sales from welfare-related business all expanded steadily. Net sales rose 6.5% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥13,857 million, and operating income climbed 12.1% year-on-year to ¥682 million.
