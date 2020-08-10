Log in
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/10/2020 | 08:41am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kandi was forced to make adjustments to multiple financial reports. The reports in question include its financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kandi, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 136 M - -
Net income 2019 -7,19 M - -
Net Debt 2019 59,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -33,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jehn Ming Lim Chief Financial Officer
Jerry B. Lewin Independent Director
Henry Yu Independent Director
Li Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.91.54%479
TESLA, INC.247.26%270 730
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%181 685
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.61%82 308
DAIMLER AG-17.76%51 197
BMW AG-24.94%41 875
