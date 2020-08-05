Kandi America : Unveils “Kandi Auto EVolution For All Giveaway,” Details for August 18 Virtual Launch Event

One lucky viewer will win a new EV model K23 – MSRP of $29,999

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced details of a giveaway initiated in conjunction with its U.S. launch and “Kandi. Auto EVolution for all” campaign where one lucky winner will drive away with a new model K23 with an MSRP of $29,999.

Last week, Kandi announced its formal launch of the most affordable electric vehicles (EVs) on the U.S. market. The auto manufacturer will host a virtual launch event at 10 a.m. CST on August 18 to introduce the country’s most affordable EVs and announce the winner of the K23. To register, visit DriveKandi.com.

“We are thrilled with the high level of interest we have received from consumers, dealers and investors alike since making our formal launch announcement last week. It certainly validates our mission to make electric vehicles accessible for all, and we are excited to be at the forefront with our reliable, high-tech and affordable models,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “Conducting this giveaway is a perfect way to celebrate what will be a phenomenal virtual event.”

“Kandi has a long history of innovation and leadership in electric vehicles, two things important to our shareholders. We look forward to this exciting event and are eager to welcome another Kandi driver to our EV community,” said Kewa Luo, Investor Relations Director of Kandi Technologies Group.

Kandi’s virtual launch event will give viewers an exclusive look at the sleek design and advanced technology features of the K23 and K27 models. Beginning today, those who visit DriveKandi.com can enter a giveaway to win a Kandi EV with an MSRP of $29,999.

Entries for the giveaway close at 8:30 a.m. CST on August 18 and are open to all U.S. residents apart from those in Alaska, Hawaii, Florida and New York. The winner will be selected at random and announced at the end of the event, as well as notified via email. Visit the website to see the extended terms and conditions.

Those interested in owning a Kandi EV have access to a $7,500 federal tax credit, depending on eligibility, which will reduce the K23 price to $22,499 and K27 price to $12,499. Reservations begin August 18 with just a $100 refundable deposit at KandiAmerica.com, and vehicles will be available for delivery starting in fourth quarter 2020.

Additional information about Kandi’s EVs, virtual launch event, and the rules and regulations of the giveaway can be found at DriveKandi.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), doing business under the name “Kandi America.” Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquire SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

