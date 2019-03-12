Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group Inc    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC

(KNDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kandi Technologies : Pure EV Models EX3 and K22 Qualify for Full $7,500 U.S. Federal Tax Credit in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:38pm EDT
JINHUA, CHINA--(March 11, 2019) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'Kandi') (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) through its 100% owned subsidiary SC Autosports, LLC announced today that Kandi Pure EV Models EX3 and K22 reached another significant milestone in the American market. After both models received approval of eligibility in October 2018 for up to a $7,500.00 New Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (the 'Credit') from the Internal Revenue Service ('IRS') for U.S. customers who purchased models EX3 and K22 in 2019, new U.S. buyers who purchase models EX3 and K22 in 2020 also qualify for the Credit according to Internal Revenue Code Section 30D. For more information about the Credit, please visit https://www.irs.gov/businesses/irc-30d-new-qualified-plug-in-electric-drive-motor-vehicle-credit.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented: 'We are very pleased that Kandi EV Models K22 and EX3 are qualifying for this U.S. federal tax credit again in 2020. According to the IRS website, as of now, K22 and EX3 are the only two EV models that are qualified for both the 2019 and 2020 federal tax credit. We are currently in the process of preparing a detailed plan in advance of Kandi's debut of EV models in the American market. We, at Kandi, believe that our talented and hard-working team, as well as our quality products, will lead to a successful launch and secure Kandi's market share in the U.S. for the years to come.'

Disclaimer

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP I
10:38pKANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Pure EV Models EX3 and K22 Qualify for Full $7,500 U.S. Fed..
PU
03/11KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : JV Company Signs Strategic Cooperative Agreement with China..
AQ
03/08Kandi Technologies Announces It Will Report Full Year 2018 Financial Results ..
NE
03/04Kandi JV Company Signs Strategic Cooperative Agreement with China Resources (..
GL
02/22KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)..
AQ
02/20U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Approves Kandi's ..
NE
02/20U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Approves Kandi's ..
GL
02/04Kandi Technologies Announces the Receipt of Extend Supply Chain Finance Progr..
GL
02/01KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
02/01Kandi Announces Appointments of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice Pres..
GL
More news
Chart KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Kandi Technologies Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Ying Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Jerry B. Lewin Independent Director
Henry Yu Independent Director
Li Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC104.41%0
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.09%192 790
VOLKSWAGEN3.64%84 002
DAIMLER AG10.13%61 118
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.46%54 434
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.39%53 540
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.