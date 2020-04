By Josh Beckerman

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares were recently up 31% to $3.56 as Fengsheng Automotive Technology Group Co. introduced its first pure electric SUV, the Maple 30x.

Geely Group owns 78% of Fengsheng Automotive, while Kandi Vehicles owns 22%.

Kandi said the pre-sale price after subsidy for Maple 30x starts at about $9,778, or about $11,342 for a premium package.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com