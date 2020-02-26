Kane Biotech Launches silkstem™ Anti-Itch Shampoo at the Global Pet Expo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced the launch of its silkstemTM anti-itch shampoo ( www.silkstempets.com ) at the Global Pet Expo taking place on February 26-28, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



silkstemTM is a scientifically formulated anti-itch shampoo for dogs and cats that contains coactiv+TM, Kane’s patented anti-biofilm formulation, to soothe irritation, itching, redness and dryness associated with common skin conditions. silkstemTM is the first and only pet shampoo on the market in an aerosol can, making it significantly easier to apply than other pet shampoos.

“The launch of silkstemTM is an important milestone for Kane Biotech as it’s our second animal health product line and we believe it will generate the same amount of interest as our bluestem™ line of oral care products,” said Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “We believe pet parents will appreciate the skin health benefits that silkstemTM provides, along with its quick spray foam application that makes it easier to give their pets a bath.”

Kane Biotech will be located in booth 4151 and will be accepting orders for its silkstemTM as well as its bluestemTM oral care line of products from U.S. retailers. Kane Biotech is also launching silkstemTM on Kickstarter on March 4th, 2020.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNBTM, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestemTM, silkstemTM, coactiv+TM and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

Marc Edwards Chief Executive Officer Kane Biotech Inc. +1 (514) 910-6991 medwards@kanebiotech.com Michel Stébenne VP Animal Health Kane Biotech Inc. +1 (204) 298-2200 mstebenne@kanebiotech.com Stephen Kilmer Investor Relations +1 (646) 274-3580 skilmer@kanebiotech.com

