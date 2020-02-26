Log in
News Summary

Kane Biotech Launches silkstem™ Anti-Itch Shampoo at the Global Pet Expo

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced the launch of its silkstemTM anti-itch shampoo (www.silkstempets.com) at the Global Pet Expo taking place on February 26-28, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. 

silkstemTM is a scientifically formulated anti-itch shampoo for dogs and cats that contains coactiv+TM, Kane’s patented anti-biofilm formulation, to soothe irritation, itching, redness and dryness associated with common skin conditions. silkstemTM is the first and only pet shampoo on the market in an aerosol can, making it significantly easier to apply than other pet shampoos.

“The launch of silkstemTM is an important milestone for Kane Biotech as it’s our second animal health product line and we believe it will generate the same amount of interest as our bluestem™ line of oral care products,” said Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “We believe pet parents will appreciate the skin health benefits that silkstemTM  provides, along with its quick spray foam application that makes it easier to give their pets a bath.”

Kane Biotech will be located in booth 4151 and will be accepting orders for its silkstemTM as well as its bluestemTM oral care line of products from U.S. retailers. Kane Biotech is also launching silkstemTM on Kickstarter on March 4th, 2020.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNBTM, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestemTM, silkstemTM, coactiv+TM and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

Marc Edwards 
Chief Executive Officer 
Kane Biotech Inc. 
+1 (514) 910-6991medwards@kanebiotech.com
  
Michel Stébenne 
VP Animal Health 
Kane Biotech Inc. 
+1 (204) 298-2200mstebenne@kanebiotech.com
  
Stephen Kilmer 
Investor Relations 
+1 (646) 274-3580skilmer@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
