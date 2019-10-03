Kaneka : Exhibition Information
10/03/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
Dates
August 5-8, 2019
Place
Utah State University campus, Logan, Utah, USA
Booth No.
West Colony (Japan Booth)
Details
Multi-Layer Insulation (Super Insulation)
Thermal strap
Official Site
https://smallsat.org/
Dates
June 10-12, 2019
Place
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center , New Orleans, LA, USA
Booth No.
2509
Details
Exhibition of Fabrics & garments using Protex
Official Site
https://safety.assp.org/
Dates
10:00am-17:00pm, April 17-19, 2019
Place
Makuhari Messe
Booth No.
5F-14
Details
High Thermally Conductive Graphite Sheet
Stacked Graphite Sheet
Graphite Plate
Thermally Conductive Elastomer 'RV series'
Super Insulation Film (Multi Layer Insulation film)
Thermal Strap (for Space application)
Thermal Conductive Elastic Adhesives *CEMEDINE CO., LTD.
Official Site
https://www.jma.or.jp/tf/en/outline/thermal.html
Dates
March 11-14, 2019
Place
Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, USA
Booth No.
718
Details
Introduction of chromatographic materials for purification of biopharmaceuticals etc.
Official Site
https://lifesciences.knect365.com/bpi-west/
