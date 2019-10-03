Log in
Kaneka : Exhibition Information

0
10/03/2019

Dates August 5-8, 2019
Place Utah State University campus, Logan, Utah, USA
Booth No. West Colony (Japan Booth)
Details
  • Multi-Layer Insulation (Super Insulation)
  • Thermal strap
Official Site https://smallsat.org/


Dates June 10-12, 2019
Place Ernest N. Morial Convention Center , New Orleans, LA, USA
Booth No. 2509
Details Exhibition of Fabrics & garments using Protex
Official Site https://safety.assp.org/


Dates 10:00am-17:00pm, April 17-19, 2019
Place Makuhari Messe
Booth No. 5F-14
Details
  • High Thermally Conductive Graphite Sheet
  • Stacked Graphite Sheet
  • Graphite Plate
  • Thermally Conductive Elastomer 'RV series'
  • Super Insulation Film (Multi Layer Insulation film)
  • Thermal Strap (for Space application)
  • Thermal Conductive Elastic Adhesives 　*CEMEDINE CO., LTD.
Official Site https://www.jma.or.jp/tf/en/outline/thermal.html


Dates March 11-14, 2019
Place Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, USA
Booth No. 718
Details Introduction of chromatographic materials for purification of biopharmaceuticals etc.
Official Site https://lifesciences.knect365.com/bpi-west/


Disclaimer

Kaneka Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:21:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 625 B
EBIT 2020 35 667 M
Net income 2020 20 050 M
Debt 2020 86 000 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 221 B
Technical analysis trends KANEKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 868,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 385,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mamoru Kadokura President & Representative Director
Kimikazu Sugawara Chairman
Shinobu Ishihara Director, Head-Investor & Public Relations
Akira Iwazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Minoru Tanaka Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANEKA CORPORATION-12.31%2 028
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%73 576
AIR LIQUIDE15.31%60 813
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.36.78%44 458
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.2.51%29 994
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP57.73%19 393
