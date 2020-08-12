Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kaneka Corporation    4118   JP3215800008

KANEKA CORPORATION

(4118)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaneka : high-performance photovoltaic modules adopted in Toyota's low-speed automatic driving EV “e-Palette”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

Crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules (heterojunction back-contact-type*1) developed by Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka) have been adopted for use in the roof glass of Toyota Motor Corporation's low-speed automatic driving EV 'e-Palette'.

This product utilizes Kaneka's crystalline silicon photovoltaic module technology that boasts the highest conversion efficiency in the world*2. Also, its back-contact configuration, which avoids front surface-side wiring, allows the design in a way similar to glass for automobiles. The high conversion efficiency and the excellent design flexibility of our unique technology have been recognized and adopted.

Because Kaneka's in-vehicle photovoltaic module can be designed in a curved shape, it can be installed in the car body. Kaneka will continue to strengthen its photovoltaic module offerings for vehicles, which contribute to having longer driving distances and reducing CO2 emissions, and aim to have them further adopted in EVs and hybrid cars.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Kaneka Corporation published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 03:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KANEKA CORPORATION
08/12KANEKA : high-performance photovoltaic modules adopted in Toyota's low-speed aut..
PU
08/07KANEKA : establishes an organic dairy farming company in Hokkaido
PU
08/04KANEKA : Cellport Clinic Yokohama begins breast reconstruction treatment using c..
PU
05/10Japan to extend foreign investment controls to Avigan suppliers - Yomiuri
RE
03/30KANEKA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/13KANEKA : Quarterly Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter, Ended December 31, 201..
PU
02/13KANEKA : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 3rd Quarter, Ended December 31, 201..
PU
2019KANEKA : Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 20..
PU
2019KANEKA : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 20..
PU
2019KANEKA : Exhibition Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 99 269 M 930 M 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 182 B 1 706 M 1 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 013
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart KANEKA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaneka Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANEKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 988,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 796,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Tanaka President & Representative Director
Kimikazu Sugawara Chairman
Shinobu Ishihara Director, Head-Investor & Public Relations
Mamoru Kadokura Director, Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research
Takeo Inokuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANEKA CORPORATION-20.57%1 675
AIR LIQUIDE13.11%77 868
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.07%70 318
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.72%30 154
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-26.03%23 719
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.18.53%19 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group