Kaneka : high-performance photovoltaic modules adopted in Toyota's low-speed automatic driving EV “e-Palette”

Crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules (heterojunction back-contact-type*1) developed by Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka) have been adopted for use in the roof glass of Toyota Motor Corporation's low-speed automatic driving EV 'e-Palette'.

This product utilizes Kaneka's crystalline silicon photovoltaic module technology that boasts the highest conversion efficiency in the world*2. Also, its back-contact configuration, which avoids front surface-side wiring, allows the design in a way similar to glass for automobiles. The high conversion efficiency and the excellent design flexibility of our unique technology have been recognized and adopted.

Because Kaneka's in-vehicle photovoltaic module can be designed in a curved shape, it can be installed in the car body. Kaneka will continue to strengthen its photovoltaic module offerings for vehicles, which contribute to having longer driving distances and reducing CO 2 emissions, and aim to have them further adopted in EVs and hybrid cars.

[Attachment]