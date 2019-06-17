KANEMATSU : DRIVETHEARC CORRIDOR CONCLUDES BUILDOUT PHASE BY ADDING TWO EVGO-OPERATED HIGH POWER ELECTRIC VEHICLE FAST CHARGERS AND RESERVATION SYSTEM IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Sacramento, Calif.-June 17, 2019-DRIVETHEARC, an active corridor with 57 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers spread across 26 locations between Monterey to Tahoe, CA, announced the conclusion of the project's buildout phase with the addition of two EVgo-operated high-power fast chargers and a reservation system. The final additions culminate a strategic partnership between the U.S. and Japan to encourage EV usage along one of California's most frequently traveled routes. The project conclusion was announced at a special ribbon cutting event at the Sprouts Pinole station, featuring remarks from executives from NEDO, NISSAN, Kanematsu, EVgo and various California government officials including Jared Blumenfeld, Secretary for Environmental Protection Agency and Lenny Mendonca, Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development.

Capable of delivering a charge rate up to 100kW, the two new EVgo-operated high-power charging stations will shorten the length of time needed to charge an EV with larger battery capacity that can take higher power*. The 100kW output of the charger is based on market needs as vehicle batteries continue to improve and in consideration of optimum cost-efficiency. Additionally, these newly installed fast chargers have been designed to be upgradeable in the future for even higher outputs as vehicle technology continues to advance. One high-power station is located at the Marsh Manor Shopping Center in Redwood City, CA, and another station is located at Sprouts in Pinole, CA.

The rollout of a new reservation system will help users avoid potential wait times at one of the fast chargers situated in the recently opened Pacific Pearl Shopping Center in Pleasanton, CA. Through this new reservation system, accessible through the DRIVETHEARC App, drivers can view real-time charger availability and reserve charging time slots in advance; each 40-minute reservation slot includes 35 minutes of charging time, sufficient to deliver up to 90 miles of range, and additional built in time to pull in and plug in the vehicle.

Funded by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), DRIVETHEARC was created in partnership with the State of California's Governor's Office and Economic Development, Nissan Motor Co., Nissan North American, Kanematsu, and EVgo to spur EV adoption in order to improve energy conservation and promote new energy technologies, as well as to help facilitate government relations and research and information exchange between the U.S. and Japan.

''NEDO would like to contribute to the development of environmental solutions by promoting EV use to reduce greenhouse gas emission through this demonstration project,'' said Takashi Omote, Executive Director of NEDO. ''By updating our project to get a grip of the progress of the market, needs will enhance our research results and contribute to the wide-spread uptake of EV in the future.'

'Adding high power chargers and the reservation system trial to the project are going to help us to better understand EV users' driving and charging needs,' said Scott Becker, senior vice president, administration, Nissan North America. 'As the EV pioneer, Nissan's goal is to increase widespread EV use so that we can benefit the environment on a global basis; correct understanding of the customer's expectation for charging infrastructure will help us to achieve that goal.'

'EVgo knows how important fast charging is to making Electric for All a reality in California and across the country,' said Jonathan Levy, EVgo's Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. 'DRIVETHEARC has been a great example of a multi-faceted partnership between transportation electrification leaders like EVgo, Nissan, NEDO, the state of California, and others to bring higher power EVgo fast charging to where California drivers want to be.'

The DRIVETHEARC program is an important part of the Infrastructure For All strategy that has been long championed by Nissan, the global leader in EV sales. All the DRIVETHEARC charging stations feature both CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging outlets, providing access to all EVs available today with fast charging capability. Nissan and EVgo have played a leading role in growing the number of EV fast charging stations in the U.S., providing Nissan LEAF and other EV drivers with access to the largest public network of fast charging stations in the country. DRIVETHEARC enhances the existing EV infrastructure Nissan has supported as part of its No Charge to Charge promotion by connecting the metropolitan areas of Monterey, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

The newly expanded DRIVETHEARC app builds on previously established services to EV drivers, such as selecting a charging station based on available cruising range and real-time charger availability. It was created in partnership with Kanematsu, a global trading house with expertise in electronics and information technology. Driving statistics will allow Nissan, Kanematsu, EVgo, and NEDO to analyze and measure charger use patterns while supporting future EV charging projects globally.

For more information about the DRIVETHEARC project and app, please visit: www.drivethearc.com

*The high-power fast charger is expected to cut charging time in half when used at its maximum level of output. However, the actual charging speed will vary depending on a battery's capability to accept higher power charging and other conditions.

About NEDO

NEDO is Japan's largest public R&D management organization. It was established as a semi-governmental organization in 1980 to promote the development and introduction of new energy technologies. Since its establishment, NEDO has undertaken technology development and conducted demonstration projects with the mission of addressing energy and global environmental problems, and enhancing industrial technology.

http://www.nedo.go.jp/english/index.html

About GO-Biz

The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) serves as the State of California's leader for job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and much more. For more information visit, www.business.ca.gov.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.comand www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.comand infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Kanematsu Corporation

Kanematsu Corporation, a major Japanese trading company having 130 years of history, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. By multiplying our business networks in Japan and overseas with our vast experience in general trading, information-gathering, market cultivation, business incubation and project-forming, risk management and logistics, Kanematsu is committed to creating new businesses as a Value Creator.

Kanematsu supplies varied products and services in a wide range of businesses through its four segments: Electronics & Devices, Foods & Grain, Steel, Materials & Plant and Motor Vehicles & Aerospace. For more information on Kanematsu's businesses and services, visit our website at http://www.kanematsu.co.jp/en/

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,100 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.