KANEMATSU CORPORATION    8020

KANEMATSU CORPORATION (8020)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KANEMATSU : Notice of Results of Acquisition of Own Shares Through Closing Price Trading (ToSTNeT-2) by the Trust Established with the Introduction of Performance

08/14/2018 | 04:31am CEST

August 14, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Company: Kanematsu Corporation

Representative: Kaoru Tanigawa, President

Securities Code: 8020 First Section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact: Taro Unno, General Manager, Finance Dept.

(Phone: 03-5440-8000)

Notice of Results of Acquisition of Own Shares Through Closing Price Trading (ToSTNeT-2)

by the Trust Established with the Introduction of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Plan

As announced on August 13, 2018, Kanematsu Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the trust established (the "Trust") with the introduction of the performance-linked stock compensation plan has acquired shares of the Company's stock, as described below.

  • 1. Method used by the Trust to purchase shares of the Company's stock

    Purchase through the closing price trading of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ToSTNeT-2)

  • 2. Details of shares of the Company's stock acquired by the Trust

(1) Type of shares acquired

Common stock of the Company

(2) Aggregate number of shares acquired

711,500 shares

(3) Total acquisition value

1,124,881,500 yen

(4) Date of acquisition

August 14, 2018

End.

Disclaimer

Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:30:13 UTC
