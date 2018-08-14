KANEMATSU : Notice of Results of Acquisition of Own Shares Through Closing Price Trading (ToSTNeT-2) by the Trust Established with the Introduction of Performance

August 14, 2018
PRESS RELEASE
Company: Kanematsu Corporation
Representative: Kaoru Tanigawa, President
Securities Code: 8020 First Section of
the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact: Taro Unno, General Manager, Finance Dept.
(Phone: 03-5440-8000)
Notice of Results of Acquisition of Own Shares Through Closing Price Trading (ToSTNeT-2)
by the Trust Established with the Introduction of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Plan
As announced on August 13, 2018, Kanematsu Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the trust established (the "Trust") with the introduction of the performance-linked stock compensation plan has acquired shares of the Company's stock, as described below.
-
1. Method used by the Trust to purchase shares of the Company's stock
Purchase through the closing price trading of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ToSTNeT-2)
-
2. Details of shares of the Company's stock acquired by the Trust
|
(1) Type of shares acquired
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2) Aggregate number of shares acquired
|
711,500 shares
|
(3) Total acquisition value
|
1,124,881,500 yen
|
(4) Date of acquisition
|
August 14, 2018
End.
Disclaimer
Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:30:13 UTC