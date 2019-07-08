Log in
Kanematsu : launches 3D braille printer "TactPlus.™" for overseas market

07/08/2019 | 01:33am EDT

July 8th, 2019

Kanematsu Corporation will start the overseas sales of the 3D braille printer, TactPlus.™

TactPlus.™ is a revolutionary printer which can print braille and tactile images with ease. Since it is printed by a foaming of a special capsule paper using a thermal printing method, it is small, quiet, and achieves a very high-quality finish compared to the conventional embossed method which makes braille by piling up from the rear side of the paper by a needle. You don't need special software. You can print directly from Microsoft Office, PDF file or multiple image data if you have no knowledge about braille or graphic design. TactPlus.™ is equipped with voice guidance, therefore, it is easy for visually impaired people to create documents as well. Currently, voice guidance supports eight languages*1 and according to the customer's needs, we can enhance the other language. Within this year, the paper for color printing will also be released. The TactPlus.™ high-quality 3D image is colored with a home inkjet printer and is expected to be used in the design field.

To date, TactPlus.™ has been highly acclaimed by visitors at exhibitions for the visually impaired at tradeshows such as CSUN*2 and ATIA*3 in the USA and Sight City*4 in Europe. TactPlus. ™will also be exhibiting at the National Federation of the Blind in Las Vegas from the 8th to 11th of July, 2019. In recent years, accessibility is required in all fields, and we aim to spread the area of education and public services which is part of improving the learning environment and daily life of visually impaired people. In addition, we aim to expand into the field of graphic design in the future.

Images of the product

Situation

Specification

PRODUCT NAME TactPlus.™
PRINTING METHOD Thermal Printing
THERMAL PRINT HEAD 300 dpi
PRINTING SPEED 100～150 sec (in printing braille 22 lines)
SIZE W 316 x D 286 x H 164 mm
WEIGHT 4.9KG
SUPPORTING OS Windows 10（32/64bit)　＜developing Mac/iOS＞
INTERFACE USB2.0/Wi-Fi（wireless LAN）/100Base-T/TX（cable）
VOICE GUIDANCE 8 langages (can develop any language if user requires)
PAPER Special sheet (only A4)

Disclaimer

Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 05:32:08 UTC
