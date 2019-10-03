Kanematsu : signed Reseller agreement with Filament for APAC region

PDF for printing (PDF 342KB)

Octorber 3, 2019

Kanematsu USA Inc.

Kanematsu Futuretech Solutions Corporation

Arlington Heights, IL and Reno, NV. - October 3rd, 2019, Japanese trading company, Kanematsu USA and Filament have signed a Reseller agreement for the APAC region. Kanematsu will start marketing and selling Filament's Blocklet™ Mobility Platform in Japanese and Asia Pacific markets. Kanematsu Futuretech Solutions Corporation (KFT) will promote in Japan while Kanematsu offices overseas will market the platform in APAC regions.

Filament focuses on building solutions to address major market shifts exclusively within the automotive industry. These solutions allow connected devices and machines to securely interact with and transact value against distributed ledger technology such as a blockchain. Their Blocklet Mobility Platform consists of hardware and software. Blocklet hardware supports various form factors, from firmware-only for embedding into vehicles and infrastructure, through a semiconductor chip, to a USB thumb-drive form factor, up to a full OBD-II in-vehicle plug-in device. Furthermore, Filament's solution is GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliant. Filament's Blocklet Mobility Platform maintains the integrity of transactional data through the use of secure cryptographic keys, while maintaining privacy of the data itself, to ensure the level of regulatory compliance around personally-identifiable information.

Kanematsu and Filament will collaborate to bring enterprise level DLT solutions for the mobility and automotive market in the APAC.

About Kanematsu

Kanematsu USA Inc., a 100% subsidiary of Kanematsu Corporation, is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL, USA. By combining its global business networks across Japan and overseas, Kanematsu is committed to creating new business value through its extensive experience in general trading, information-gathering, market cultivation, business incubation and project-forming, risk management and logistics. With over 130 years of experience, Kanemastsu is one of Japan's largest companies. Today, Kanematsu supplies varied products and services in a wide range of businesses through its four segments: Electronics & Devices, Foods & Grain, Steel and Materials & Plant, and Motor Vehicles & Aerospace.

Kanematsu Futuretech Solutions Corporation (KFT), a 100% subsidiary of Kanematsu Corporation, was separated as a company from Kanematsu Corporation through the spinoff of units centered on the electronic component and semiconductor business, and started new business on April 1, 2018. The company's mission is to deliver optimal solutions to customers by organically combining the design and development of modules and systems, with semiconductor products and technology at their core, with various software, hardware, and services. Building on its slogan of 'Providing Solutions, Building your Future,' the company will continuously strive to incorporate new information and technology, and to respond to diverse customer needs as a more highly-specialized technology trading company so that we can respond accurately to technical innovations in IoT, AI, etc. and to innovations in the global market.

For more information on Kanematsu businesses and services, visit our website at http://www.kanematsu.co.jp/en/

About Filament

Filament builds privacy-first decentralized trusted identity systems exclusively for the automotive industry. The company's deep expertise and hands-on experience in hardware-native transactive capabilities over the past seven years has led to the development of significant intellectual property through 13 patents. Filament's hardware, software and service solutions allow connected vehicles and machines to securely interact with and transact value against distributed ledger technology. Filament has developed a turnkey mobility-as-a-service platform that includes a trusted vehicle wallet, fully managed hardware and data platform and secure smart contract execution within a CCPA and GDPR-compliant environment.

Filament is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. For more information, visit https://filament.com