Kangda International Environmental : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Cheng Wing Hong (''Mr. Cheng'') has tendered his resignation as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 15 October 2019.

The Board also announces that Mr. Lie Chi Wing (''Mr. Lie'') has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company under the Listing Rules in replacement of Mr. Cheng with effect from 15 October 2019.

Mr. Lie Chi Wing, aged 41. Mr. Lie holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration (First Class Honors) from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Lie has extensive experience in auditing and corporate advisory services with major international accounting firms. Mr. Lie is also the company secretary of China Water Affairs Group Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 855).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Cheng for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and welcome Mr. Lie on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited

Co-Chairman

Mr. Zhao Juanxian (alias, Zhao Junxian)

Hong Kong, 15 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 7 directors, namely Mr. ZHAO Juanxian (alias, ZHAO Junxian), Mr. LI Zhong, Ms. LIU Yu Jie, Mr. DUAN, Jerry Linnan as executive Directors; Mr. CHAU Kam Wing, Mr. CHANG Qing and Mr. PENG Yongzhen as independent non-executive Directors.