Kangda International Environmental : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ENTERING INTO CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

laws. The Group is of the view that entering into of the Construction Contract is vital to the advancement of the Suihua Upgrading Project and enables the Company to benefit from the development of its principal business.

The Directors, including independent non-executive Directors, considered that the terms of the Construction Contract are fair and reasonable, and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Mr. Li Zhong, Ms. Liu Yu Jie, Mr. Duan Jerry Linnan and Mr. Chau Kam Wing, all being directors of China Water Affairs Group Limited, are materially interested in the Construction Contract and have abstained from voting on the board resolution approving the Construction Contract.

INFORMATION ON SUIHUA KANGDA AND THE GROUP

Suihua Kangda is a limited liability company established in the PRC, which is indirectly wholly owned by the Company. It is primarily engaged in operation of wastewater treatment facilities in Heilongjiang Province, the PRC. The Group is mainly engaged in investing in and operating wastewater treatment facilities in the PRC.

INFORMATION ON JIANGXI SILVER DRAGON

Jiangxi Silver Dragon is a limited liability company established in the PRC. Its principal business includes municipal, water supply related and environmental renovation infrastructure construction.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Suihua Kangda is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Jiangxi Silver Dragon is a subsidiary of China Water Affairs Group Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Therefore, Jiangxi Silver Dragon is an associate of China Water Affairs Group Limited and a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the transaction contemplated under the Construction Contract constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules are less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Construction Contract are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.