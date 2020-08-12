Kangda International Environmental : Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 30 July 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Finance Lease Agreement. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to provide the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company with additional information on the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of Huarong Leasing, being the lessor to the Finance Lease Agreement.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, Huarong Leasing is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.* (中國華融資產管理股份有限公司) (''Huarong Asset'') and is owned as to 79.92% by Huarong Asset as at the date of this announcement. Huarong Asset is a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability and the H shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2799). The ultimate beneficial owner of Huarong Asset is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, the remaining 20.08% equity interest in Huarong Leasing is held by 12 corporate shareholders, each holding less than 10% of equity interest in Huarong Leasing. The ultimate beneficial owners of the aforesaid 12 corporate shareholders include various PRC government authorities, various companies listed on the Stock Exchange and/or in other jurisdictions, a company quoted on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System in the PRC and various individuals.