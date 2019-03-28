Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-03-28】Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

•Revenue was approximately RMB3,021.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 20% as compared with that of last year.

•Profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB303.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately 27% as compared with that of last year.

•Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent for the year was RMB14.84 cents.

•As at 31 December 2018, total daily treatment capacity was 4,268,350 tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 4% as compared with that of 4,113,350 tonnes as at 31 December 2017.

•The Board did not recommend payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows: