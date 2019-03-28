Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-03-28】Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/28/2019 | 02:21pm EDT
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED
康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6136)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
•Revenue was approximately RMB3,021.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 20% as compared with that of last year.
•Profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB303.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately 27% as compared with that of last year.
•Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent for the year was RMB14.84 cents.
•As at 31 December 2018, total daily treatment capacity was 4,268,350 tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 4% as compared with that of 4,113,350 tonnes as at 31 December 2017.
•The Board did not recommend payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December
2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
3
3,021,327
2,523,940
Cost of sales
(1,928,142)
(1,570,619)
Gross profit
1,093,185
953,321
Other income and gains
4
218,520
190,667
Selling and distribution expenses
(14,229)
(11,950)
Administrative expenses
(284,508)
(278,898)
Other expenses
(50,809)
(7,786)
Finance costs
5
(498,570)
(354,880)
Share of profits and losses of:
Associates
(5,595)
43,730
Joint ventures
(2,303)
2,592
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
6
455,691
536,796
Income tax expense
7
(145,801)
(109,187)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
309,890
427,609
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
309,890
427,609
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8
303,350
414,448
Non-controlling interests
6,540
13,161
309,890
427,609
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
Basic for profit for the year (expressed in RMB
per share)
8
14.84 cents
20.05 cents
Diluted for profit for the year
N/A
N/A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018 2017
Notes RMB'000 RMB'000
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Available-for-sale financial investments:
Changes in fair value
-
117,000
Income tax effect
-
(17,550)
-
99,450
Equity investments designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value
(132,000)
-
Income tax effect
19,800
-
(112,200)
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
197,690
527,059
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
191,150
513,898
Non-controlling interests
6,540
13,161
197,690
527,059
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
143,167
152,209
Investment properties
10,524
11,226
Investments in associates
221,843
228,908
Investments in joint ventures
140,403
128,572
Available-for-sale financial investments
-
621,000
Equity investments designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income
489,000
-
Service concession intangible assets
737,174
914,503
Other intangible assets
3,554
3,737
Goodwill
60,219
60,219
Financial receivables
9
6,430,669
7,676,867
Deferred tax assets
90,383
81,652
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
427,855
393,254
Contract assets
10
2,281,930
-
Other non-current financial assets
793,030
-
Total non-current assets
11,829,751
10,272,147
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
14,556
11,659
Construction contracts
-
80,485
Contract assets
10
209,474
-
Financial receivables
9
1,400,911
1,410,155
Trade and bills receivables
11
1,295,999
1,146,070
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
618,563
430,590
Pledged deposits
179,727
194,855
Cash and cash equivalents
976,246
1,689,633
Total current assets
4,695,476
4,963,447
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
12
1,628,869
1,287,658
Other payables and accruals
506,968
514,524
Deferred income
19,650
25,450
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
13
3,011,743
2,805,827
Corporate bonds
14
671,394
1,100,000
Tax payable
28,807
40,397
Total current liabilities
5,867,431
5,773,856
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(1,171,955)
(810,409)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
10,657,796
9,461,738
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
12
9,396
2,851
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
13
4,084,177
3,589,235
Corporate bonds
14
1,469,105
948,841
Deferred income
10,333
9,317
Deferred tax liabilities
763,112
704,633
Total non-current liabilities
6,336,123
5,254,877
Net assets
4,321,673
4,206,861
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
16,143
16,392
Reserves
4,098,510
3,986,922
4,114,653
4,003,314
Non-controlling interests
207,020
203,547
Total equity
4,321,673
4,206,861
