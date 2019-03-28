Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-03-28】Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was approximately RMB3,021.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 20% as compared with that of last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB303.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately 27% as compared with that of last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent for the year was RMB14.84 cents.

As at 31 December 2018, total daily treatment capacity was 4,268,350 tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 4% as compared with that of 4,113,350 tonnes as at 31 December 2017.

The Board did not recommend payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

3

3,021,327

2,523,940

Cost of sales

(1,928,142)

(1,570,619)

Gross profit

1,093,185

953,321

Other income and gains

4

218,520

190,667

Selling and distribution expenses

(14,229)

(11,950)

Administrative expenses

(284,508)

(278,898)

Other expenses

(50,809)

(7,786)

Finance costs

5

(498,570)

(354,880)

Share of profits and losses of:

Associates

(5,595)

43,730

Joint ventures

(2,303)

2,592

PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

6

455,691

536,796

Income tax expense

7

(145,801)

(109,187)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

309,890

427,609

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

309,890

427,609

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

8

303,350

414,448

Non-controlling interests

6,540

13,161

309,890

427,609

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

Basic for profit for the year (expressed in RMB

per share)

8

14.84 cents

20.05 cents

Diluted for profit for the year

N/A

N/A

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017

Notes RMB'000 RMB'000

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Available-for-sale financial investments:

Changes in fair value

-

117,000

Income tax effect

-

(17,550)

-

99,450

Equity investments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income:

Changes in fair value

(132,000)

-

Income tax effect

19,800

-

(112,200)

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

197,690

527,059

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

191,150

513,898

Non-controlling interests

6,540

13,161

197,690

527,059

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

143,167

152,209

Investment properties

10,524

11,226

Investments in associates

221,843

228,908

Investments in joint ventures

140,403

128,572

Available-for-sale financial investments

-

621,000

Equity investments designated at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

489,000

-

Service concession intangible assets

737,174

914,503

Other intangible assets

3,554

3,737

Goodwill

60,219

60,219

Financial receivables

9

6,430,669

7,676,867

Deferred tax assets

90,383

81,652

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

427,855

393,254

Contract assets

10

2,281,930

-

Other non-current financial assets

793,030

-

Total non-current assets

11,829,751

10,272,147

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

14,556

11,659

Construction contracts

-

80,485

Contract assets

10

209,474

-

Financial receivables

9

1,400,911

1,410,155

Trade and bills receivables

11

1,295,999

1,146,070

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

618,563

430,590

Pledged deposits

179,727

194,855

Cash and cash equivalents

976,246

1,689,633

Total current assets

4,695,476

4,963,447

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

12

1,628,869

1,287,658

Other payables and accruals

506,968

514,524

Deferred income

19,650

25,450

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

13

3,011,743

2,805,827

Corporate bonds

14

671,394

1,100,000

Tax payable

28,807

40,397

Total current liabilities

5,867,431

5,773,856

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(1,171,955)

(810,409)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

10,657,796

9,461,738

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

12

9,396

2,851

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

13

4,084,177

3,589,235

Corporate bonds

14

1,469,105

948,841

Deferred income

10,333

9,317

Deferred tax liabilities

763,112

704,633

Total non-current liabilities

6,336,123

5,254,877

Net assets

4,321,673

4,206,861

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

16,143

16,392

Reserves

4,098,510

3,986,922

4,114,653

4,003,314

Non-controlling interests

207,020

203,547

Total equity

4,321,673

4,206,861

- 5 -

