Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-04-02】Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD

(6136)
Kangda International Environmentl : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

04/02/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited

Date Submitted

02/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 6136

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HKD)

(HKD)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

0.01

50,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

0.01

50,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) : 50,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,032,385,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

2,032,385,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy)

and class of

shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share option

Scheme

adopted on

14/06/2014

Ordinary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kangda International Environmental Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:21:13 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 354 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 2 398 M
Chart KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Kangda International Environmentl Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,63  HKD
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Juan Xian Zhao Chairman
Zhao Liang Li Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Wei Liu Executive Director & Vice President
Wei Ping Gu Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD81.54%303
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY14.41%18 820
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT11.50%12 644
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD0.67%12 629
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO33.33%7 542
UNITED UTILITIES10.43%7 243
