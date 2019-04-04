Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-04-04】Announcements and Notices - INSIDE INFORMATION DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company was notified by Kangda Holdings Company Limited (''Kangda Holdings''), the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhao Sizhen, who is the son of Mr. Zhao Juanxian, the chairman of the board of directors and an executive director of the Company, that on 3 April 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), Kangda Holdings, as vendor, entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the ''Sale and Purchase Agreement''), with, among others, Sharp Profit Investments Limited (''Sharp Profit'') as purchaser. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Kangda Holdings agreed to sell and Sharp Profit agreed to purchase 600,000,000 shares of the Company at a consideration of HK$1,200,000,000 (the ''Disposal''). Sharp Profit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Water Affairs Group Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 855). To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiry, prior to the completion of the Disposal, each of Sharp Profit and its ultimate beneficial owners is an independent third party from the Company and its connected persons.

The Company was further informed by Kangda Holdings that the Disposal will be completed on 4 April 2019. Immediately before the completion of the Disposal, Kangda Holdings holds a total of 1,143,828,004 shares of the Company, representing approximately 56.28% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement. Immediately after the completion of the Disposal, Kangda Holdings will hold a total of 543,828,004 shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.76% of the issued share capital of the