Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kangda International Environmentl Co Ltd    6136   KYG521541048

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD

(6136)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-04-04】Announcements and Notices - INSIDE INFORMATION DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 環 保 有 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company was notified by Kangda Holdings Company Limited (''Kangda Holdings''), the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhao Sizhen, who is the son of Mr. Zhao Juanxian, the chairman of the board of directors and an executive director of the Company, that on 3 April 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), Kangda Holdings, as vendor, entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the ''Sale and Purchase Agreement''), with, among others, Sharp Profit Investments Limited (''Sharp Profit'') as purchaser. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Kangda Holdings agreed to sell and Sharp Profit agreed to purchase 600,000,000 shares of the Company at a consideration of HK$1,200,000,000 (the ''Disposal''). Sharp Profit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Water Affairs Group Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 855). To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiry, prior to the completion of the Disposal, each of Sharp Profit and its ultimate beneficial owners is an independent third party from the Company and its connected persons.

The Company was further informed by Kangda Holdings that the Disposal will be completed on 4 April 2019. Immediately before the completion of the Disposal, Kangda Holdings holds a total of 1,143,828,004 shares of the Company, representing approximately 56.28% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement. Immediately after the completion of the Disposal, Kangda Holdings will hold a total of 543,828,004 shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.76% of the issued share capital of the

- 1 -

Company as of the date of this announcement and Sharp Profit will hold a total of 600,000,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.52% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited

ZHAO Juanxian (alias, ZHAO Junxian)

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 Directors, namely Mr. ZHAO Juanxian (alias, ZHAO Junxian), Mr. ZHANG Weizhong, Ms. LIU Zhiwei, Mr. GU Weiping, Mr. WANG Litong and Mr. WANG Tianci as executive Directors; and Mr. TSUI Yiu Wa Alec, Mr. PENG Yongzhen and Mr. CHANG Qing as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kangda International Environmental Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 00:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIR
08:12pKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-04-04】Announcements and ..
PU
04/02KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-04-02】Monthly Returns Mo..
PU
03/28KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-03-28】Announcements and ..
PU
03/07KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : executed agreement treatment capacity up 2.3..
AQ
02/13KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : executed agreements treatment capacity up 2%
AQ
01/07KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : wastewater treatment capacity increases 2+%
AQ
01/04KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-01-04】Announcements and ..
PU
01/03KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-01-03】Monthly Returns Mo..
PU
2018KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : Env wastewater treatment capacity increases ..
AQ
2018KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2018-12-05】Announcements and ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 354 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,06
P/E ratio 2019 7,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 2 500 M
Chart KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Kangda International Environmentl Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,63  HKD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Juan Xian Zhao Chairman
Zhao Liang Li Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Wei Liu Executive Director & Vice President
Wei Ping Gu Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD89.23%318
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY14.26%18 721
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT11.56%12 736
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD-0.13%12 494
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO33.84%7 571
UNITED UTILITIES10.57%7 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About