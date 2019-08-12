Log in
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD

(6136)
Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-08-12】Announcements and notices – DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/12/2019 | 10:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

達 國 際 保 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6136)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 30 August 2019 at Room 05, 32/F, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited

ZHAO Juanxian (alias, ZHAO Junxian)

Co-Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 7 directors, namely Mr. ZHAO Juanxian (alias, ZHAO Junxian), Mr. LI Zhong, Ms. LIU Yu Jie, Mr. Duan, Jerry Linnan as executive directors; and Mr. CHAU Kam Wing, Mr. CHANG Qing and Mr. PENG Yongzhen as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Kangda International Environmental Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:20:04 UTC
