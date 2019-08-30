Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-08-30】Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6136)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was approximately RMB1,412.6 million, representing a decrease of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.

Gross profit was RMB595.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 7% over the corresponding period last year; while gross profit margin was 42%, representing an increase of 7 percentage points over the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was RMB564.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB183.6 million, basically the same with the corresponding period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent was RMB8.98 cents, representing a slight increase as compared with RMB8.93 cents over the corresponding period last year.

The Board did not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 and the relevant explanatory notes as set out below.