KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL CO LTD

(6136)
  Report  
Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-08-30】Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6136)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was approximately RMB1,412.6 million, representing a decrease of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.
  • Gross profit was RMB595.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 7% over the corresponding period last year; while gross profit margin was 42%, representing an increase of 7 percentage points over the corresponding period last year.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was RMB564.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB183.6 million, basically the same with the corresponding period last year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent was RMB8.98 cents, representing a slight increase as compared with RMB8.93 cents over the corresponding period last year.
  • The Board did not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 and the relevant explanatory notes as set out below.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2019

For the six-month period

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

4

1,412,568

1,607,487

Cost of sales

(817,303)

(1,049,581)

Gross profit

595,265

557,906

Other income and gains

5

68,214

87,464

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,388)

(7,751)

Administrative expenses

(120,267)

(143,002)

Other expenses

(2,593)

(11,739)

Finance costs

6

(273,681)

(224,039)

Share of profits and losses of:

(3,999)

Associates

(3,613)

Joint ventures

1,372

(1,883)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

7

260,923

253,343

Income tax expense

8

(71,987)

(67,830)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

188,936

185,513

Profit attributable to:

183,595

  Owners of the parent

183,660

Non-controlling interests

5,341

1,853

188,936

185,513

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE

PARENT

RMB

RMB

- Basic and diluted

9

8.98 cents

8.93 cents

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE

Other comprehensive expense that will not be

  reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods,

net of tax:

  Fair value loss on equity investments designated

(112,200)

    at fair value through other comprehensive income

(94,350)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD

76,736

91,163

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

71,395

Owners of the parent

89,310

Non-controlling interests

5,341

1,853

76,736

91,163

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

137,573

Property, plant and equipment

143,167

Investment properties

10,178

10,524

Investments in associates

244,553

221,843

Investment in joint ventures

141,776

140,403

Equity investments designated at fair value through

357,000

  other comprehensive income

489,000

Service concession intangible assets

824,795

737,174

Other intangible assets

3,409

3,554

Contract assets

2,678,590

2,281,930

Goodwill

60,219

60,219

Financial receivables

10

6,485,578

6,430,669

Deferred tax assets

116,388

90,383

Right-of-use assets

4,824

-

Other non-current assets

-

793,030

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

325,168

427,855

Total non-current assets

11,390,051

11,829,751

CURRENT ASSETS

14,921

Inventories

14,556

Contract assets

328,712

209,474

Financial receivables

10

1,471,544

1,400,911

Trade and bills receivables

11

1,385,073

1,295,999

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

619,744

618,563

Pledged deposits

224,444

179,727

Other current assets

743,324

-

Cash and cash equivalents

150,351

976,246

Total current assets

4,938,113

4,695,476

CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,634,226

Trade and bills payables

12

1,628,869

Other payables and accruals

392,481

506,968

Deferred income

4,658

19,650

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

3,524,764

3,011,743

Corporate bonds

11,394

671,394

Tax payable

28,146

28,807

Total current liabilities

5,595,669

5,867,431

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(657,556)

(1,171,955)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

10,732,495

10,657,796

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

4,732

Trade payables

12

9,396

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

4,012,585

4,084,177

Corporate bonds

1,467,147

1,469,105

Deferred income

-

10,333

Other payables and accruals

37,639

-

Deferred tax liabilities

811,023

763,112

Total non-current liabilities

6,333,126

6,336,123

Net assets

4,399,369

4,321,673

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

16,143

Issued capital

16,143

Reserves

4,171,428

4,098,510

4,187,571

4,114,653

Non-controlling interests

211,798

207,020

Total equity

4,399,369

4,321,673

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2019

  1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
    Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 4 July 2014.
    The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of waste water treatment plants (the "WTPs"), reclaimed water treatment plants (the "RWTPs"), water distribution plants (the "WDPs"), sludge treatment plants (the "STPs") and other municipal infrastructures in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC", or "Mainland China", which excludes for the purpose of this announcement, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC or Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC or Macau, and Taiwan).
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    2.1 Basis of preparation
    The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and in compliance with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
    The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
    The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income, which has been measured at fair value and are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated.
    Going concern
    As at 30 June 2019, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately RMB657,556,000 (31 December 2018: net current liabilities: RMB1,171,955,000). In addition, the Group has contracted capital commitments of RMB218,834,000 and commitments in respect of service concession arrangements of RMB3,204,701,000. As at the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have considered the Group's available sources of funds subsequent to 30 June 2019, which are as follows:
    1. Additional bank loans and facilities were already obtained during July 2019 and August 2019;
    2. Bank loans and facilities expected to be obtained or renewed which the directors of the Company are confident that such loans and facilities will be obtained or continuously renewed upon their respective expirations in the foreseeable future based on the Group's past experience, good credit standing and/or latest communications with the relevant financial institutions;

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Income Statement Evolution
