Kangda International Environmentl : 【2019-08-30】Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED
康 達 國 際 環 保 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6136)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue was approximately RMB1,412.6 million, representing a decrease of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.
Gross profit was RMB595.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 7% over the corresponding period last year; while gross profit margin was 42%, representing an increase of 7 percentage points over the corresponding period last year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was RMB564.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 12% over the corresponding period last year.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB183.6 million, basically the same with the corresponding period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent was RMB8.98 cents, representing a slight increase as compared with RMB8.93 cents over the corresponding period last year.
The Board did not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 and the relevant explanatory notes as set out below.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2019
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
4
1,412,568
1,607,487
Cost of sales
(817,303)
(1,049,581)
Gross profit
595,265
557,906
Other income and gains
5
68,214
87,464
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,388)
(7,751)
Administrative expenses
(120,267)
(143,002)
Other expenses
(2,593)
(11,739)
Finance costs
6
(273,681)
(224,039)
Share of profits and losses of:
(3,999)
Associates
(3,613)
Joint ventures
1,372
(1,883)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
7
260,923
253,343
Income tax expense
8
(71,987)
(67,830)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
188,936
185,513
Profit attributable to:
183,595
Owners of the parent
183,660
Non-controlling interests
5,341
1,853
188,936
185,513
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
PARENT
RMB
RMB
- Basic and diluted
9
8.98 cents
8.93 cents
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE
Other comprehensive expense that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods,
net of tax:
Fair value loss on equity investments designated
(112,200)
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(94,350)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
76,736
91,163
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
71,395
Owners of the parent
89,310
Non-controlling interests
5,341
1,853
76,736
91,163
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
137,573
Property, plant and equipment
143,167
Investment properties
10,178
10,524
Investments in associates
244,553
221,843
Investment in joint ventures
141,776
140,403
Equity investments designated at fair value through
357,000
other comprehensive income
489,000
Service concession intangible assets
824,795
737,174
Other intangible assets
3,409
3,554
Contract assets
2,678,590
2,281,930
Goodwill
60,219
60,219
Financial receivables
10
6,485,578
6,430,669
Deferred tax assets
116,388
90,383
Right-of-use assets
4,824
-
Other non-current assets
-
793,030
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
325,168
427,855
Total non-current assets
11,390,051
11,829,751
CURRENT ASSETS
14,921
Inventories
14,556
Contract assets
328,712
209,474
Financial receivables
10
1,471,544
1,400,911
Trade and bills receivables
11
1,385,073
1,295,999
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
619,744
618,563
Pledged deposits
224,444
179,727
Other current assets
743,324
-
Cash and cash equivalents
150,351
976,246
Total current assets
4,938,113
4,695,476
CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,634,226
Trade and bills payables
12
1,628,869
Other payables and accruals
392,481
506,968
Deferred income
4,658
19,650
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
3,524,764
3,011,743
Corporate bonds
11,394
671,394
Tax payable
28,146
28,807
Total current liabilities
5,595,669
5,867,431
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(657,556)
(1,171,955)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
10,732,495
10,657,796
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
4,732
Trade payables
12
9,396
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
4,012,585
4,084,177
Corporate bonds
1,467,147
1,469,105
Deferred income
-
10,333
Other payables and accruals
37,639
-
Deferred tax liabilities
811,023
763,112
Total non-current liabilities
6,333,126
6,336,123
Net assets
4,399,369
4,321,673
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
16,143
Issued capital
16,143
Reserves
4,171,428
4,098,510
4,187,571
4,114,653
Non-controlling interests
211,798
207,020
Total equity
4,399,369
4,321,673
NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 June 2019
CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
Kangda International Environmental Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 4 July 2014.
The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of waste water treatment plants (the "WTPs"), reclaimed water treatment plants (the "RWTPs"), water distribution plants (the "WDPs"), sludge treatment plants (the "STPs") and other municipal infrastructures in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC", or "Mainland China", which excludes for the purpose of this announcement, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC or Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC or Macau, and Taiwan).
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1 Basis of preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and in compliance with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income, which has been measured at fair value and are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated.
Going concern
As at 30 June 2019, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately RMB657,556,000 (31 December 2018: net current liabilities: RMB1,171,955,000). In addition, the Group has contracted capital commitments of RMB218,834,000 and commitments in respect of service concession arrangements of RMB3,204,701,000. As at the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have considered the Group's available sources of funds subsequent to 30 June 2019, which are as follows:
Additional bank loans and facilities were already obtained during July 2019 and August 2019;
Bank loans and facilities expected to be obtained or renewed which the directors of the Company are confident that such loans and facilities will be obtained or continuously renewed upon their respective expirations in the foreseeable future based on the Group's past experience, good credit standing and/or latest communications with the relevant financial institutions;
