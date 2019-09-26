Kansai Electric Power : Japan's Kansai Electric to hold news conference on reports of payments - media
09/26/2019 | 08:03pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Kansai Electric will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday to address reports that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility's nuclear power plants, media said.
Company President Shigeki Iwane will attend the news conference, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)