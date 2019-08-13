Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kansas City Southern    KSU

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kansas City Southern : Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) Board of Directors on August 13, 2019 declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.36 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on October 2, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
04:36pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock a..
BU
08/07North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.3% in Week Ended Aug. 3
DJ
07/31North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.1% in Week Ended July 27
DJ
07/24North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.2% in Week Ended July 20
DJ
07/19Wall Street falls as Fed signals smaller rate cut
RE
07/19KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/19KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/19KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Reports Record Second Quarter Results
BU
07/18Union Pacific Cuts Costs, Raises Profit -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 859 M
EBIT 2019 1 026 M
Net income 2019 610 M
Debt 2019 2 672 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 11 765 M
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 135,33  $
Last Close Price 116,96  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN24.43%11 765
UNION PACIFIC19.85%116 719
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.61%66 783
CSX CORPORATION7.15%52 544
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.83%45 975
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.11%32 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group