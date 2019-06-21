Log in
Kansas City Southern : KCS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time

0
06/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, July 19, 2019, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

KCS will also hold its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into http://investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (866) 807-9684 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5415 from all other countries.

A replay of the presentation will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 from all other countries and entering conference ID 10132167. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company’s website.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2019
