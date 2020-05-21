Kansas City Southern : KCS Executives to Address Two Conferences in June, 2020

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Jeffrey Songer, will address the UBS Virtual Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 2, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. eastern time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Naatz, will address Deutsche Bank’s 11th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

Both conference presentations will take place via webcast. Interested investors may access the webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

