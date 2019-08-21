Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kansas City Southern    KSU

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kansas City Southern : KCS' Mike Naatz to Address Cowen's 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Naatz, will address Cowen’s 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference at 8:35 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a simultaneous webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
04:31pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS' Mike Naatz to Address Cowen's 12th Annual Global Tra..
BU
12:45pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Aug. 17
DJ
08/20KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks..
PU
08/20KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off..
BU
08/15North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Aug. 10
DJ
08/13KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Declares Dividends on 4 Percent Non-Cumulative Prefer..
PU
08/13KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock a..
BU
08/07North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.3% in Week Ended Aug. 3
DJ
07/31North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.1% in Week Ended July 27
DJ
07/24North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.2% in Week Ended July 20
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 859 M
EBIT 2019 1 026 M
Net income 2019 610 M
Debt 2019 2 672 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,23x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
Capitalization 12 277 M
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 135,33  $
Last Close Price 122,05  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN27.90%12 277
UNION PACIFIC21.22%118 051
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.36%66 132
CSX CORPORATION4.28%51 714
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.90%45 259
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD31.54%33 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group