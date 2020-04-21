Log in
Kansas City Southern : KCS' Mike Upchurch to Address the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference via Webcast

04/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference via webcast.

Mr. Upchurch will present at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Interested investors may access the webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2020
