Kansas City Southern : KCS President and CEO Ottensmeyer to Serve as U.S. Chairman of U.S.-Mexico Economic Council

January 28, 2019

Kansas City, Mo., January 28, 2019. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced today that Patrick Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU), has been tapped as U.S. Chairman of its U.S.-Mexico Economic Council.

'Pat is a highly respected leader in U.S.-Mexico relations,' said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. 'Not only does he lead a company that connects the integrated North American economy, but he has also demonstrated a continuous commitment over many years to promoting and strengthening the bilateral relationship through engagement with government officials, private-sector peers, and the public. The Council will benefit greatly from his leadership and vision during this important period.'

As U.S. Chairman of the U.S.-Mexico Economic Council, Ottensmeyer will preside over the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue, which occurs twice annually, and he will oversee the Council's extensive agenda of engagement with public- and private-sector leaders in the U.S. and Mexico in an effort to strengthen bilateral commercial ties.

'I am honored to accept this opportunity to continue the important work of the U.S-Mexico Economic Council, to ensure both a strong economic and trade relationship between the two countries and that North America remains the world's most competitive, integrated trading block,' said Ottensmeyer. 'The Council and it's U.S.- Mexico CEO Dialogue are comprised of committed business leaders, who have been working together for more than five years and who provide a unique connection between private-sector leaders and government policymakers.'

The U.S.-Mexico Economic Council serves as the premier business advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening the economic and commercial relationship between both countries.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. Its International Affairs division includes more than 80 regional and policy experts and 25 country- and region-specific business councils and initiatives. The U.S. Chamber also works closely with 117 American Chambers of Commerce abroad.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

KCS: C. Doniele Carlson, 816-983-1372

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Stacy Day, 202-463-5682