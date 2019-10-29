Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kansas City Southern    KSU

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kansas City Southern :  KCS Releases “For the Long Haul” Sustainability Report on 2018 Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) has released its 2018 sustainability report, “For the Long Haul: Delivering Prosperity, Valuing People, Protecting the Planet.” The report is available in the Corporate Responsibility section of www.kcsouthern.com.

“Responsible business practices are key to KCS’ vision, values and culture and to maintaining strong relationships with our stakeholders,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “We are proud to share our 2018 sustainability report that clearly illustrates why sustainable practices are important to our business, and how they help us fulfill our vision to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America.”

2018 Report Highlights:

  • KCS reduced its carbon footprint by reducing waste and energy usage through design and innovation and decreasing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing fuel-reduction technologies and operational initiatives.
  • KCS improved the employee experience by continuing to diversify the workforce and optimizing employee experiences via innovative technology.
  • KCS elevated its commitment to safety by reducing reportable injuries and making operations more safe and secure, which includes reaching the goal to make 100 percent of the required route miles fully Positive Train Control compliant.
  • KCS began to implement precision scheduled railroading, laying the groundwork in 2018 for what became in 2019 KCS’ Precision Scheduled Railroading, which is helping the company realize significant improvements in efficiency and productivity.

KCS’ 2018 sustainability report follows the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) latest standards for disclosing governance, economic, social and environmental topics. These standards provide for the disclosure of measurable data and specific information related to sustainability. For the 2018 report, we increased our reporting of stakeholder priority material topics.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a unique railway system linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
04:32pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN :  KCS Releases “For the Long Haul” Sustainabil..
BU
10/23North American Rail Traffic Fell 8.2% in Week Ended Oct. 19
DJ
10/18KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/18KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/18KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Reports Record Third Quarter Results
BU
10/16North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.8% in Week Ended Oct. 12
DJ
10/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sophos, Mercedes, Facebook, Boeing
10/14KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Appoints Anastasia Austin Vice President Revenue and ..
PU
10/14KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Appoints Anastasia Austin Vice President Revenue and Yiel..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 874 M
EBIT 2019 1 044 M
Net income 2019 612 M
Debt 2019 2 681 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,89x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
Capitalization 14 239 M
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 152,68  $
Last Close Price 143,65  $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN50.50%14 239
UNION PACIFIC23.53%118 535
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY14.95%64 291
CSX CORPORATION16.40%55 617
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION25.56%48 958
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED22.39%31 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group