Kansas City Southern : KCS Releases “For the Long Haul” Sustainability Report on 2018 Performance

October 29, 2019

Kansas City, Mo., October 29, 2019. Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) has released its 2018 sustainability report, 'For the Long Haul: Delivering Prosperity, Valuing People, Protecting the Planet '. The report is available in the Corporate Responsibility section of www.kcsouthern.com.

'Responsible business practices are key to KCS' vision, values and culture and to maintaining strong relationships with our stakeholders,' said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. 'We are proud to share our 2018 sustainability report that clearly illustrates why sustainable practices are important to our business, and how they help us fulfill our vision to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America.'

2018 Report Highlights:

• KCS reduced its carbon footprint by reducing waste and energy usage through design and innovation and decreasing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing fuel-reduction technologies and operational initiatives.

• KCS improved the employee experience by continuing to diversify the workforce and optimizing employee experiences via innovative technology.

• KCS elevated its commitment to safety by reducing reportable injuries and making operations more safe and secure, which includes reaching the goal to make 100 percent of the required route miles fully Positive Train Control compliant.

• KCS began to implement precision scheduled railroading, laying the groundwork in 2018 for what became in 2019 KCS' Precision Scheduled Railroading, which is helping the company realize significant improvements in efficiency and productivity.

KCS' 2018 sustainability report follows the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) latest standards for disclosing governance, economic, social and environmental topics. These standards provide for the disclosure of measurable data and specific information related to sustainability. For the 2018 report, we increased our reporting of stakeholder priority material topics.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a unique railway system linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Contact: C. Doniele Carlson, 816-983-1372