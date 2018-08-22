Kansas City Southern : KCS’ Michael Upchurch to Address Cowen’s 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address Cowen’s 11th
Annual Global Transportation Conference at 9:10 a.m. eastern time on
Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Interested investors not attending the
conference may listen to the presentation via a simultaneous webcast on
KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com.
A link to the replay will be available following the event.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:
KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments
in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas
City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central
U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico,
S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port
cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent
interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean
freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North
American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of
a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the
U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005036/en/