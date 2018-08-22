Log in
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (KSU)

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (KSU)
News

Kansas City Southern : KCS' Michael Upchurch to Address Cowen's 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

08/22/2018 | 02:00pm CEST

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address Cowen’s 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference at 9:10 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a simultaneous webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 763 M
EBIT 2018 995 M
Net income 2018 606 M
Debt 2018 2 516 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 19,06
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
EV / Sales 2018 5,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,90x
Capitalization 12 062 M
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Naatz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Operations Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN10.84%12 062
UNION PACIFIC12.49%112 078
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.50%65 022
CSX CORPORATION34.10%64 145
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.68%49 308
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED14.43%29 075
