Kansas City Southern : KCSR and Law Enforcement Promote Public Safety in Wylie during Rail Safety Week

September 23, 2019

Kansas City, Mo., September 23, 2019. The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and local law enforcement will host a positive crossing enforcement event at the David L. Starling Intermodal Facility in Wylie, Texas on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in recognition of Rail Safety Week. The media spokesperson at this event will be KCSR public safety director Danny Lites.

In a positive crossing enforcement event, KCSR works with local law enforcement to contact motorists and pedestrians at a crossing to share Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) public safety information. KCSR is a staunch supporter of OLI, a non-profit organization founded in 1972 and dedicated to rail safety public education. OLI's mission is to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and prevent trespassing on or near railroad tracks.

This KCS enforcement event is being held on September 24 as part of Operation Clear Track, a national railroad crossing enforcement effort in the U.S. and Canada during Rail Safety Week. During these events, local, state, federal and railroad police stationed at railroad grade crossing and trespassing incident locations will hand out safety materials to motorists and pedestrians and enforce crossing and trespass laws.

Rail Safety Week is September 22-28, 2019 in the U.S. and September 23-29 in Canada. OLI works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other organizations to observe Rail Safety Week each year. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the need for rail safety education and empower the public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way. The first U.S. Rail Safety Week was held in September 2017, as OLI celebrated its 45th year.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is KCSR, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

KCS:C. Doniele Carlson, 816-983-1372

Texas OL:Jessica Devorsky, 254-855-4103

OLI:Chantez Bailey