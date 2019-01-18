Kansas City Southern : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
01/18/2019 | 08:01am EST
Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Record fourth quarter revenues of $694 million, an increase of 5% from
fourth quarter 2017
Reported operating income of $256 million. Record fourth quarter
adjusted operating income of $248 million, excluding a gain on
insurance recoveries related to hurricane damage
Reported operating ratio of 63.1%, compared to 64.0% in fourth quarter
2017. Adjusted operating ratio of 64.3%
Reported diluted earnings per share of $1.59. Record fourth quarter
adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.56, 13% higher than a year
ago
Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) reported record fourth quarter
2018 revenues of $694 million, an increase of 5% from fourth quarter
2017 while carload volumes remained flat compared to prior year.
Reported operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $438
million. Excluding a gain on insurance recoveries related to damage and
service interruptions from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, adjusted operating
expenses were $446 million, 6% higher than 2017. Adjusted operating
income was $248 million, 4% higher than a year ago. KCS reported an
adjusted fourth quarter operating ratio of 64.3%, 30 basis points higher
than prior year.
Reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $162 million, or
$1.59 per diluted share. As presented in the following reconciliations,
adjusted diluted earnings per share was a fourth quarter record $1.56,
13% higher than a year ago.
For the full year of 2018, KCS achieved record revenues, adjusted
operating income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Revenue was
$2.7 billion, up 5% from 2017, on 2% carload growth. Full year 2018
operating income was $986 million. Excluding a gain on insurance
recoveries, adjusted operating income was $968 million, a 5% increase
over prior year. The Company’s 2018 adjusted operating ratio was 64.3%,
unchanged from 2017.
Reported net income in 2018 was $629 million, or $6.13 per diluted
share. As presented in the following reconciliations, adjusted diluted
earnings per share was a record $5.97, 14% higher than a year ago.
“While we delivered record revenues, adjusted operating income and
adjusted earnings per share, 2018 did not meet our own expectations for
financial or operational performance,” stated President and Chief
Executive Officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “In addition, we did not meet
the expectations of our customers or shareowners, particularly in the
areas of customer service and growth.
“KCS has entered 2019 with a renewed and heightened focus on operational
excellence. Throughout the year, we will implement principles of the
Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) methodology that are most
applicable to our network. We expect this focus on operational
excellence and PSR principles to help drive improvement in asset
utilization, cost and capital efficiency and customer satisfaction.
“As we look forward, our confidence in topline growth and operational
improvement is strong, supporting our outlook for an operating ratio of
60% to 61% by the year 2021.”
GAAP Reconciliations
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Income Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
222.1
$
60.3
$
161.8
$
1.59
Adjustments for:
Gain on insurance recoveries related to hurricane damage
(8.5
)
(2.0
)
(6.5
)
(0.06
)
Foreign exchange loss
8.5
2.6
5.9
0.05
Foreign exchange component of income taxes
—
2.5
(2.5
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted
$
222.1
$
63.4
158.7
Less: Noncontrolling interest
(0.7
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a)
below
$
158.0
$
1.56
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Income Before Income Taxes
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
193.2
$
(359.2
)
$
552.4
$
5.33
Adjustments for:
Foreign exchange loss
20.1
6.1
14.0
0.14
Foreign exchange component of income taxes
—
8.2
(8.2
)
(0.08
)
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
414.4
(414.4
)
(4.01
)
Adjusted
$
213.3
$
69.5
143.8
Less: Noncontrolling interest
(0.7
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a)
below
$
143.1
$
1.38
GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Income Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
886.9
$
257.5
$
629.4
$
6.13
Adjustments for:
Gain on insurance recoveries related to hurricane damage
(17.9
)
(4.2
)
(13.7
)
(0.13
)
Debt retirement costs
2.2
0.7
1.5
0.02
Foreign exchange gain
(7.8
)
(2.3
)
(5.5
)
(0.05
)
Foreign exchange component of income taxes
—
(21.7
)
21.7
0.21
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
20.9
(20.9
)
(0.21
)
Adjusted
$
863.4
$
250.9
612.5
Less: Noncontrolling interest and preferred stock dividends
(2.2
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a)
below
$
610.3
$
5.97
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Income Before Income Taxes
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
874.3
$
(89.6
)
$
963.9
$
9.16
Adjustments for:
Foreign exchange gain
(41.7
)
(12.5
)
(29.2
)
(0.28
)
Foreign exchange component of income taxes
—
(31.6
)
31.6
0.30
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
413.0
(413.0
)
(3.93
)
Adjusted
$
832.6
$
279.3
553.3
Less: Noncontrolling interest and preferred stock dividends
(2.1
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a)
below
$
551.2
$
5.25
GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
($ in millions)
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Operating Expenses
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating expenses as reported
$
437.6
$
422.6
$
1,727.7
$
1,661.3
Adjustment for gain on insurance recoveries related to hurricane
damage
8.5
—
17.9
—
Adjusted operating expenses - see (b) below
$
446.1
$
422.6
$
1,745.6
$
1,661.3
Operating income as reported
$
256.4
$
237.8
$
986.3
$
921.6
Adjusted operating income - see (b) below
247.9
237.8
968.4
921.6
Operating ratio (c) as reported
63.1
%
64.0
%
63.7
%
64.3
%
Adjusted operating ratio - see (b) and (c) below
64.3
%
64.0
%
64.3
%
64.3
%
(a)
The Company believes adjusted diluted earnings per share is
meaningful as it allows investors to evaluate the Company's
performance for different periods on a more comparable basis by
excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates,
the impact of and adjustments to the 2017 provisional income tax
benefit for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and items that are not
directly related to the ongoing operations of the Company. The
income tax expense impacts related to these adjustments are
calculated at the applicable statutory tax rate.
(b)
The Company believes adjusted operating expenses, operating income
and operating ratio are meaningful as they allow investors to
evaluate the Company's performance for different periods on a more
comparable basis by excluding items that are not directly related to
the ongoing operations of the Company.
(c)
Operating ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses by
revenues; or in the case of adjusted operating ratio, adjusted
operating expenses divided by revenues.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:
KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments
in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas
City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central
U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico,
S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port
cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent
interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean
freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North
American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American
rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking
the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the securities laws concerning potential future events
involving KCS and its subsidiaries, which could materially differ from
the events that actually occur.Words such as “projects,”
“estimates,” “forecasts,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify many of
these forward-looking statements.Such forward-looking statements
are based upon information currently available to management and
management’s perception thereof as of the date hereof.Differences
that actually occur could be caused by a number of external factors over
which management has little or no control, including: competition and
consolidation within the transportation industry; the business
environment in industries that produce and use items shipped by rail;
loss of the rail concession of KCS’ subsidiary, Kansas City Southern de
México, S.A. de C.V.; the termination of, or failure to renew,
agreements with customers, other railroads and third parties; access to
capital; disruptions to KCS’ technology infrastructure, including its
computer systems; natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes and
floods; market and regulatory responses to climate change; legislative
and regulatory developments and disputes; rail accidents or other
incidents or accidents on KCS’ rail network or at KCS’ facilities or
customer facilities involving the release of hazardous materials,
including toxic inhalation hazards; fluctuation in prices or
availability of key materials, in particular diesel fuel; dependency on
certain key suppliers of core rail equipment; changes in securities and
capital markets; unavailability of qualified personnel; labor
difficulties, including strikes and work stoppages; acts of terrorism or
risk of terrorist activities; war or risk of war; domestic and
international economic, political and social conditions; the level of
trade between the United States and Asia or Mexico; fluctuations in the
peso-dollar exchange rate; increased demand and traffic congestion; the
outcome of claims and litigation involving KCS or its subsidiaries; and
other factors affecting the operation of the business.More
detailed information about factors that could affect future events may
be found in filings by KCS with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including KCS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2017 (File No. 1-4717) and subsequent reports.Forward-looking
statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of
future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be
accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or
results will be achieved.As a result, actual outcomes and
results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking
statements.KCS is not obligated to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect future events or developments.
Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
694.0
$
660.4
$
2,714.0
$
2,582.9
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
128.3
122.2
495.7
493.8
Purchased services
51.5
47.2
200.7
193.7
Fuel
91.2
81.7
348.2
316.1
Mexican fuel excise tax credit
(11.1
)
(8.5
)
(37.7
)
(44.1
)
Equipment costs
30.2
35.9
126.1
129.2
Depreciation and amortization
89.6
79.3
346.7
320.9
Materials and other
66.4
64.8
265.9
251.7
Gain on insurance recoveries related to hurricane damage
(8.5
)
—
(17.9
)
—
Total operating expenses
437.6
422.6
1,727.7
1,661.3
Operating income
256.4
237.8
986.3
921.6
Equity in net earnings of affiliates
0.8
1.8
2.6
11.5
Interest expense
(28.2
)
(25.3
)
(110.0
)
(100.2
)
Debt retirement costs
—
—
(2.2
)
—
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(8.5
)
(20.1
)
7.8
41.7
Other income (expense), net
1.6
(1.0
)
2.4
(0.3
)
Income before income taxes
222.1
193.2
886.9
874.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
60.3
(359.2
)
257.5
(89.6
)
Net income
161.8
552.4
629.4
963.9
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
0.7
0.7
2.0
1.9
Net income attributable to Kansas City Southern and subsidiaries
161.1
551.7
627.4
962.0
Preferred stock dividends
—
—
0.2
0.2
Net income available to common stockholders
$
161.1
$
551.7
$
627.2
$
961.8
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.59
$
5.35
$
6.16
$
9.18
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.59
$
5.33
$
6.13
$
9.16
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
101,098
103,038
101,852
104,728
Potentially dilutive common shares
418
393
418
312
Diluted
101,516
103,431
102,270
105,040
Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries
Revenue & Carload/Units by Commodity - Fourth Quarter 2018 and
2017
Revenues
Carloads and Units
Revenue per
(in millions)
(in thousands)
Carload/Unit
Fourth Quarter
%
Fourth Quarter
%
Fourth Quarter
%
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Chemical & Petroleum
Chemicals
$
57.3
$
57.5
—
24.5
26.2
(6
%)
$
2,339
$
2,195
7
%
Petroleum
70.6
48.8
45
%
35.4
24.7
43
%
1,994
1,976
1
%
Plastics
36.1
31.4
15
%
18.6
16.8
11
%
1,941
1,869
4
%
Total
164.0
137.7
19
%
78.5
67.7
16
%
2,089
2,034
3
%
Industrial & Consumer Products
Forest Products
64.8
65.8
(2
%)
28.7
30.5
(6
%)
2,258
2,157
5
%
Metals & Scrap
50.3
52.8
(5
%)
26.3
29.1
(10
%)
1,913
1,814
5
%
Other
24.4
28.5
(14
%)
21.6
24.5
(12
%)
1,130
1,163
(3
%)
Total
139.5
147.1
(5
%)
76.6
84.1
(9
%)
1,821
1,749
4
%
Agriculture & Minerals
Grain
80.8
70.2
15
%
37.5
36.3
3
%
2,155
1,934
11
%
Food Products
38.3
40.0
(4
%)
15.4
15.7
(2
%)
2,487
2,548
(2
%)
Ores & Minerals
4.8
5.0
(4
%)
6.2
5.6
11
%
774
893
(13
%)
Stone, Clay & Glass
7.8
6.5
20
%
3.4
3.1
10
%
2,294
2,097
9
%
Total
131.7
121.7
8
%
62.5
60.7
3
%
2,107
2,005
5
%
Energy
Utility Coal
28.7
38.5
(25
%)
31.3
43.2
(28
%)
917
891
3
%
Coal & Petroleum Coke
11.0
10.1
9
%
16.3
16.1
1
%
675
627
8
%
Frac Sand
7.0
13.3
(47
%)
4.5
8.2
(45
%)
1,556
1,622
(4
%)
Crude Oil
18.6
7.9
135
%
11.3
6.2
82
%
1,646
1,274
29
%
Total
65.3
69.8
(6
%)
63.4
73.7
(14
%)
1,030
947
9
%
Intermodal
98.2
97.4
1
%
268.3
258.5
4
%
366
377
(3
%)
Automotive
59.9
60.6
(1
%)
38.9
40.9
(5
%)
1,540
1,482
4
%
TOTAL FOR COMMODITY GROUPS
658.6
634.3
4
%
588.2
585.6
—
$
1,120
$
1,083
3
%
Other Revenue
35.4
26.1
36
%
TOTAL
$
694.0
$
660.4
5
%
Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries
Revenue & Carload/Units by Commodity - Years Ended December 31,
2018 and 2017