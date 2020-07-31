Log in
Kansas City Southern

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Private-Equity Firms Discuss Bid for Kansas City Southern

07/31/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo and Miriam Gottfried

A group of big buyout investors is considering a takeover bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern that could be worth more than $21 billion and mark a big bet on U.S.-Mexico trade.

Blackstone Group Inc.'s infrastructure arm and Global Infrastructure Partners are together exploring a potential deal and speaking to banks including Citigroup Inc. about financing, according to people familiar with the matter.

There is no guarantee they will proceed with a formal offer or that Kansas City Southern would be receptive. Assembling the roughly $15 billion equity check that could be required for a deal of that size would pose significant hurdles for Blackstone and GIP, which are investing out of $14 billion and $22 billion infrastructure funds, respectively.

If there is a deal, it would be significant. Kansas City Southern had a market value of roughly $14 billion Friday afternoon and including debt, the value of a bid could exceed $21 billion, some of the people said.

The bid being discussed would likely include about $6.5 billion worth of debt financing, these people said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.11% 49.825 Delayed Quote.-36.32%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 10.09% 172.005 Delayed Quote.2.30%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.23% 53.09 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 639 M - -
Net income 2020 593 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 14 784 M 14 784 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 040
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 164,81 $
Last Close Price 156,69 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN2.30%14 784
UNION PACIFIC-1.55%117 303
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.16%69 339
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-2.71%48 182
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED12.91%37 366
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.21.84%12 594
