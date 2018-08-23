Log in
Kao : Announces the Forest Stewardship Council Certified Procurement Declaration in Collaboration with Six Japanese Companies

08/23/2018 | 04:17am CEST

We proclaim the following for the procurement of sustainably sourced paper essential in our production activities. The aim is to ensure a sustainable future and responsible use of natural resources as stated in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

1. Set specific targets for procuring FSC certified raw materials and products for forest resources such as timber, paper and pulp, cardboard, containers, and packaging paper by 2020.

2. We will become industry leaders so that sustainable forest resource selection of raw materials and products certified by FSC will be the norm from 2020 onwards, aiming to achieve the 2020 target along the way.

3. Inform consumers about the importance of selecting products marked with the FSC logo to achieve SDG number 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production, and number 15 on Life on Land by 2030.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:16:08 UTC
