Kao : Begins Support for Menstrual Hygiene Improvement Project in Uganda

Kao Group has provided products and services along with awareness-raising initiatives to instill habits for cleanliness and hygiene adapted to local cultures and social needs. Many of the goals and targets of the SDGs are critical issues in sub-Saharan Africa, where Kao does not currently have business operations. Kao has therefore partnered with UNFPA, whose mission aligns with Kao's corporate citizenship activities focusing on cleanliness, hygiene, and health among other areas, to support EcoSmart's social entrepreneurship in Uganda.

Many women from low-income households in Africa cannot afford to purchase sanitary napkins, and instead use old cloths, plant leaves, or other substitutes, which sometimes result in severe infections. Many girls also miss school due to worry over bleeding through their clothes because sanitary napkins are not available to them, causing them to fall behind and even drop out of school. EcoSmart aspires to produce and sell low-cost sanitary napkins in Uganda with the belief that all women should have access to menstrual hygiene management and be able to live in dignity as an active member of society during their menstrual cycle.

By supporting EcoSmart, Kao Group intends to make sanitary napkins available to women in Uganda on a regular basis to provide access to greater comfort and hygiene during their menstrual cycle. Empowering girls to attend school during their menstrual cycle also affords girls the equal opportunity of getting an education, which will contribute to the overall development of society. Alain Sibenaler, the UNFPA Representative in Uganda, is very excited about the cooperation, stating, 'Since UNFPA is delivering an integrated package of rights to women and girls in Uganda, it is heartening that Kao supports social change innovation in one of girls' basic rights, for example, the right to adequate menstrual health.' Dave Muenz, Executive Officer in charge of ESG at Kao, also commented, 'We believe it is very meaningful to be able to contribute to the greater hygiene and comfort of young people in Africa, where rapid development is projected.'

Kao Group will promote its unique ESG activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to social sustainability.