Kao : Begins the Hygiene Development Program Aimed at Making Cleanliness and Hygiene Practices Common in Vietnam

In addition to providing products and services that meet cultural and social needs in each region, the Kao Group has conducted awareness-raising initiatives for establishing cleanliness and hygiene practices as one of the focus areas of Kao's business. The Hygiene Development Program will begin in Vietnam, where Kao's expertise in this area can be utilized, as there is a great deal of demand for improving environmental hygiene. Vietnam-where Kao is currently involved in an array of business activities-is progressing economically in line with the increasing population; therefore, Kao's business in the nation is expected to grow in the future.

Of all the aforementioned projects, Kao will implement the Leader Development for Infection Control in cooperation with the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, and Tohoku University and St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Japan. Along with building a system of measures for infections, Kao will hold a seminar for medical professionals and students, focusing on measures for infections and hygiene management. Other Japanese universities and university hospitals are also expected to participate in this project in the future. Additionally, the Scholarship for Hygiene Management, intended for graduates of Hanoi Medical University, will offer scholarships to the Graduate School of Kanagawa University of Human Services in Japan. Furthermore, Kao hopes to establish healthy lives for Vietnamese people by nurturing experts, who work in the health and hygiene area.

Dave Muenz, Head of the ESG Division of Kao, said, 'I am pleased to be able to contribute to establishing cleanliness and hygiene practices by making use of Kao's expertise in Vietnam, which is undergoing noticeable economic development.'

Moreover, Kao is also supporting two projects in order to raise awareness about hygiene among the next generation. First, the Water and Sanitation Project for Schools was implemented by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and Kao has been supporting it since 2016. Kao has installed toilets and hand-washing equipment in schools and has also conducted educational activities for children to wash hands religiously. Second, Enhancing Hygiene in the Community will begin in 2019. Kao intends to convey to children the correct way of washing their hands.

The Kao Group will globally promote its unique ESG activities, including the Hygiene Development Program in Vietnam, for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to social sustainability.